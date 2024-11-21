DMR News

Luigi Delicatessen Revolutionises Event Catering with Customisable Function Menus

Nov 21, 2024

In today’s catering scene, flexibility and personalisation are no longer just buzzwords – they’re essential. With dietary requirements becoming increasingly complex, it’s crucial to balance flavour and nutrition within these new boundaries. 

The ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach is a thing of the past for corporate functions in Adelaide; modern catering now demands a tailored experience that appeals to individual tastes and needs. With this in mind, Luigi Delicatessen announces their customisable function menus aiming to elevate function catering across Australia. 

“We understand that every event is unique, and our clients want to make a lasting impression,” states a spokesperson for Luigi Delicatessen. “Our customisable function menus empower clients to take control of their event’s culinary direction, ensuring that every flavour reflects their event vision.”

Well known for their healthy range of fresh produce, Luigi Delicatessen has never conformed to a traditional menu as such. With the announcement of their customisable function menus, Luigi clients can choose from a wide range of options, including:

  • Seasonal ingredients: Fresh, locally sourced produce tailored to the time of year
  • Dietary requirements: Carefully crafted options for vegetarian, gluten-free and other special diets
  • Cultural influences: Authentic cuisine from around the world, perfect for themed events
  • Beverage pairings: Expertly selected wine, beer and cocktail matches to complement each dish

According to a recent survey, 75% of event planners prioritise flexibility when selecting a catering service. Luigi’s Delicatessen’s customisable function menus address this need, providing a unique and refreshing approach to event catering.

“Our goal is to deliver an exceptional experience that exceeds our clients’ expectations,” added a spokesperson from Luigi Delicatessen. “By offering customisable menus, we’re able to build lasting relationships with our clients and establish ourselves as a leader in the industry.”

Luigi’s Delicatessen’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer experience has earned the business a reputation as one of Sydney’s leading catering services. With the introduction of customisable function menus, the company is set to continue its trajectory of growth and success.

To learn more about Luigi Delicatessen catering services, contact their team today.

