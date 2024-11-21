DMR News

Art Basel 2024 to Host Fashion Extravaganza Featuring Milan Fashion Week and Renowned Stylist Daria Beloyvan

Nov 21, 2024

Art Basel, the global hub of creativity and culture, is set to dazzle audiences this December with an extraordinary series of fashion events, including collaborations with Milan Fashion Week organizers. These exclusive showcases will spotlight innovative designs, emerging trends, and cutting-edge artistry.

Among the event’s highlights, renowned fashion stylist Daria Beloyvan will represent Milan Fashion Week, bringing her expertise and influence to Miami’s vibrant fashion scene. Beloyvan celebrated for her impeccable style and collaborations with top designers, will add unparalleled prestige to the runway presentations.

The fashion events will run from December 4-6, 2024, at various premium locations in Miami:

●     Miami Art Basel Fashion Show on December 4, 2024, at Pamplemousse, South Beach, starting at 7 PM.

●     Art Basel Fashion Show on December 5, 2024, from 12–5 PM at Digital Haus, 2700 North Miami Avenue.

●     Art Basel Fashion Event on December 6, 2024, from 5–8 PM at Digital Haus.

These showcases promise to redefine the intersection of fashion and art with thrilling features such as:

●     Runway Presentations: Experience stunning collections from celebrated designers, highlighting Milan Fashion Week’s influence alongside emerging talents.

●     Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Meet top fashion professionals, influencers, and celebrities.

●     VIP Experiences: Indulge in premium seating, refreshments, and access to a luxurious lounge.

●     Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances that complement the evening’s high-fashion energy.

“We’re thrilled to merge the worlds of art and fashion during Art Basel, creating a space where innovation and creativity take center stage,” said a spokesperson for Fashion Week Events, the organizer behind these spectacular showcases. “Having Daria Beloyvan join us is the perfect way to elevate this experience.”

Art Basel attendees will not only witness groundbreaking designs but also gain unique insights

About Art Basel:
Art Basel is a premier global platform for modern and contemporary art, fostering creativity across disciplines. This year’s edition extends its influence by incorporating high-profile fashion events, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.

About Fashion Week Events:
Fashion Week Events has hosted numerous high-profile shows worldwide, with a focus on celebrating innovation and fostering collaboration among fashion and art professionals.

