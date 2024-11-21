DMR News

Kim Kardashian Befriends Tesla’s Robot Optimus in Style

Nov 21, 2024

Kim Kardashian has taken her love for cutting-edge tech to the next level, teaming up with Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The fashion icon shared videos on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where she playfully interacted with the bipedal robot, drawing massive attention online. While Optimus isn’t yet available for public purchase, Kardashian’s exclusive experience has already sparked curiosity.

In the clips, Kardashian encourages Optimus to create a heart with its hands, perform a luau-inspired dance, and play a game of rock-paper-scissors. The robot, notably free of Kardashian’s signature jewelry, responded with precision, though it’s believed that human operators mediated its actions. This aligns with Tesla’s previous demonstrations, such as the recent “We, Robot” event, where Optimus greeted guests while under human control.

The tech session didn’t stop there. Kardashian also got a glimpse of Tesla’s futuristic Cybercab, a two-passenger autonomous vehicle with production slated for 2027. She described the sleek car as “insane” and “crazy,” though the videos don’t show the vehicle in motion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for his ambitious predictions, has promised this innovation, but his timelines have proven optimistic in the past—like his 2019 claim that Tesla would have a million robotaxis on the road by 2020.

Although Musk hasn’t officially commented on Kardashian’s posts, he shared one of her videos on X, further amplifying the buzz. However, the collaboration raises questions. Kardashian didn’t label her posts as sponsored content, despite legal requirements for influencers to disclose paid partnerships. Yet her Tesla connection is undeniable—she already owns a Cybertruck, though TMZ reported she was recently pulled over for having excessively tinted windows.

Kardashian’s playful encounter with Optimus and her peek into Tesla’s AI-driven future showcase how tech and celebrity culture are intertwining. Whether or not these advancements deliver on their promises, Kardashian has once again found a way to keep herself at the center of the conversation.

