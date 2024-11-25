DMR News

Integracare Launches Partnership to Provide Brain Physiotherapy Services for At-Home Dementia Care

ByEthan Lin

Nov 25, 2024

Integracare, a leading provider of private home healthcare, launches a new partnership to provide at-home brain physiotherapy services. This initiative offers customized Sensory Tool Kits in partnership with Evermore Specialty Care to provide holistic cognitive support for individuals living with Dementia, promoting healthy cognitive functioning, emotional well-being, and a higher quality of life.

“We are thrilled to offer this new and exciting initiative to at-home Dementia care,” said Lee Grunberg, President and CEO at Integracare. “This new program is a reflection of our commitment to leading the way in providing exceptional, personalized Dementia care.”

About Brain Physiotherapy

Brain physiotherapy is an application of Neurophysiotherapy designed to stimulate cognitive function and support the mental and emotional health of individuals experiencing cognitive decline. Through activities that engage multiple senses, the therapy aims to maintain cognitive function and help reduce symptoms associated with Dementia.

Benefits of Brain Physiotherapy:

  • Improved Focus and Concentration: Engages attention and encourages mental stimulation.
  • Enhanced Self-Esteem: Activities tailored to individual abilities promote a sense of accomplishment.
  • Reduced Behavioral Symptoms: Sensory stimulation can alleviate anxiety and restlessness.
  • Support for Caregivers: The kits offer practical ways for caregivers to engage loved ones and provide respite.

Leading the Way in Dementia Care

The introduction of brain physiotherapy reinforces Integracare’s role as a leader in innovative at-home healthcare, setting a new standard for quality Dementia care in Toronto and the GTA. By addressing not only the physical but also the cognitive and emotional needs of clients, Integracare ensures a comprehensive approach that promotes overall well-being. This new service reflects our ongoing commitment to developing personalized care solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of clients and their families. Through brain physiotherapy, Integracare continues to push the boundaries of traditional home care, providing advanced support that empowers clients to maintain their independence and enjoy a higher quality of life.

