DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Sony reportedly working on a new portable gaming console

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 27, 2024

Sony reportedly working on a new portable gaming console

Sony might be preparing to reenter the portable gaming market with a new handheld console, according to a Bloomberg report. This device is expected to support games directly on the hardware, marking a departure from the company’s current PlayStation Portal, which relies on streaming from a PlayStation 5. Sony has not confirmed the reports, and sources remain unnamed, leaving many details up in the air.

Unlike the $200 PlayStation Portal, this rumored console would allow users to play games without needing a PS5 or a stable Wi-Fi connection. This approach mirrors the autonomy of past Sony handhelds like the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PS Vita. Fans of those earlier devices may find hope in the prospect of a more versatile and self-contained gaming experience.

The PlayStation Portal, released last November, initially garnered mixed reviews, with critics citing its limited functionality and inconsistent performance. Engadget’s review assigned it a score of 68, calling it “among the most fickle devices.” Even with a strong Wi-Fi connection, the Portal struggled to deliver high-quality visuals consistently.

Over time, however, the Portal has gained traction among some users. Recent advancements, such as Sony’s test of cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members, have improved its reliability. The update allows access to over 120 PS5 titles, offering a smoother experience than earlier versions.

If Sony proceeds with this new handheld, it could signal a renewed commitment to portable gaming, potentially competing with popular devices like the Nintendo Switch. Gamers nostalgic for the PSP era and those seeking more versatile options beyond streaming could find this development exciting.

Featured image courtesy of Hypebeast

Follow us for more updates on Sony’s portable console.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Digital Marketing Agency, Zib Digital Announce Their Guide to Inclusive Marketing for 2025
Nov 26, 2024 Ethan Lin
Google Faces £7 Billion UK Class Action Over Alleged Search Monopoly
Nov 26, 2024 Hilary Ong
New NVIDIA AI Model Fugatto Creates Audio from Text Prompts
Nov 26, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801