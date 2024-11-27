Sony reportedly working on a new portable gaming console

Sony might be preparing to reenter the portable gaming market with a new handheld console, according to a Bloomberg report. This device is expected to support games directly on the hardware, marking a departure from the company’s current PlayStation Portal, which relies on streaming from a PlayStation 5. Sony has not confirmed the reports, and sources remain unnamed, leaving many details up in the air.

Unlike the $200 PlayStation Portal, this rumored console would allow users to play games without needing a PS5 or a stable Wi-Fi connection. This approach mirrors the autonomy of past Sony handhelds like the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PS Vita. Fans of those earlier devices may find hope in the prospect of a more versatile and self-contained gaming experience.

The PlayStation Portal, released last November, initially garnered mixed reviews, with critics citing its limited functionality and inconsistent performance. Engadget’s review assigned it a score of 68, calling it “among the most fickle devices.” Even with a strong Wi-Fi connection, the Portal struggled to deliver high-quality visuals consistently.

Over time, however, the Portal has gained traction among some users. Recent advancements, such as Sony’s test of cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members, have improved its reliability. The update allows access to over 120 PS5 titles, offering a smoother experience than earlier versions.

If Sony proceeds with this new handheld, it could signal a renewed commitment to portable gaming, potentially competing with popular devices like the Nintendo Switch. Gamers nostalgic for the PSP era and those seeking more versatile options beyond streaming could find this development exciting.

Featured image courtesy of Hypebeast

