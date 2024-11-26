Digital Marketing Agency, Zib Digital Announce Their Guide to Inclusive Marketing for 2025

Inclusive marketing begins with visual representation. Using diverse models in advertising campaigns is important, but it’s equally important to avoid tokenism. “Authenticity is key,” says Katie Mac, a Director at Zib Digital New Zealand. “Ensure diversity is consistent throughout your brand’s narrative, rather than featuring diverse faces for the sake of it. Consumers can easily spot a gimmick.” This means showcasing people of different ages, abilities, ethnicities, sizes and backgrounds in everyday settings.

Beyond visuals, considering inclusivity in every stage of the thinking process is vital. This means rather than deciding to prioritise inclusivity at the last minute, do so from the beginning all the way through to the end. This helps ensure that everyone is on the same page and is working towards a shared goal. Consider contacting external sources for education and guidance for handling certain topics, strategies or themes.

These steps aren’t about trying to appeal to everyone, but rather avoiding alienation. SEO agency, Zib Digital suggests considering how different groups might interpret your messaging and work accordingly. For example, using overly technical language may exclude people without prior knowledge or experience.

On the other hand, brands must consider their written content. Using inclusive language from a copy perspective can help create a sense of belonging and avoid marginalisation. Avoid binary language and instead opt for neutral or inclusive terminology. Zib Digital encourages brands to be mindful of cultural sensitivities and nuances, ensuring messaging resonates across various communities.

Another area Zib Digital considers is accessibility. Make sure marketing materials, including websites, social media and advertising are accessible to people with disabilities. This includes providing alternative text for images, closed captions for videos and clear navigation.

With years in the digital marketing industry, Zib suggests inclusive marketing also involves partnering with diverse influencers and creators. Collaborating with individuals who align with brand values can help amplify underrepresented voices. Successful partnerships are formed out of common goals and an interest in collaboration, not tokenism or performative activism.

Inclusive marketing requires ongoing effort and education. As NZ digital marketing specialists, Zib Digital shares that it’s essential to listen to feedback, acknowledge mistakes and aim to continually adapt and improve. By prioritising inclusivity in marketing strategies, businesses can build deeper connections with their audiences and use this to grow their brand and broaden their reach.

