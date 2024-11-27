DMR News

Canetha Amour-Porter Launches Groundbreaking “Amour Method” to Help High-Achieving Women Entrepreneurs and Executives Achieve Holistic Success

Nov 27, 2024

Canetha Amour-Porter, renowned author, speaker, and community builder, has announced the launch of her transformative “Amour Method” – a comprehensive program designed to help high-achieving women in business thrive in all areas of their lives.

The Amour Method is a unique, five-pillar approach that empowers women to achieve balance and fulfillment across their financial, physical, mental, spiritual, and relational well-being. 

Drawing from Canetha’s own inspiring journey of overcoming adversity and finding her path to success, the program provides practical strategies, community support, and accountability to help women reach new heights without sacrificing their health and happiness.

“As women, we’re often conditioned to believe we have to choose between our careers and our personal lives. The Amour Method challenges that narrative and shows that true, lasting success comes from nourishing every aspect of who we are,” said Canetha. “I created this program to be the supportive community and comprehensive toolkit that I wish I had access to earlier in my entrepreneurial journey.”

The Amour Method is tailored for high-achieving women entrepreneurs and executives. Through monthly group coaching, specialized workshops, and an exclusive online community, members gain the tools, resources, and connections to:

  • Develop a healthy, sustainable relationship with money and build long-term wealth
  • Prioritize physical self-care through nutrition, fitness, and stress management
  • Cultivate mental and emotional resilience to navigate challenges with clarity
  • Deepen their spiritual practice and connection to a higher purpose
  • Strengthen their most important personal relationships

Through monthly group coaching calls, members have the opportunity to connect with like-minded women, share their wins and challenges, and receive personalized guidance from Canetha. These sessions are designed to foster deep bonds, provide a safe space for vulnerability, and hold participants accountable to their goals.

To sign up for the Amour Method waitlist and be the first to access this transformative program, click here. 

About Canetha Amour-Porter 

Canetha Amour-Porter is a multi-passionate entrepreneur, author, and community builder on a mission to help women thrive in all areas of their lives. In addition to the Amour Method, she is the founder of a luxury coworking space for women and the author of the bestselling book, “The Ultimate Woman’s Networking Guide.” Canetha has been featured in numerous publications and podcasts, and is a sought-after speaker on topics ranging from entrepreneurship to self-care. To sign up for The Amour Method, click here. 

