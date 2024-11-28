China’s CATL Denies Claims of Suppliers in Xinjiang Region

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a major Chinese battery manufacturer, clarified on Tuesday that it does not source from any suppliers in the Xinjiang region. The statement came in response to claims by Republican John Moolenaar, who chairs the U.S. House Select Committee on China.

The controversy arose after the U.S. announced a ban last Friday on imports from around 30 Chinese firms over allegations of forced labor involving Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Among the firms implicated were Xinjiang Nonferrous and Xinjiang Joinworld, which Moolenaar alleged were linked to CATL’s supply chain.

CATL refuted the claims, emphasizing that it has no connections with the two companies and does not engage any suppliers from the Xinjiang region. The company underscored its strict adherence to laws and regulations in all markets, including the United States, as part of its business practices.

This denial comes amid increasing scrutiny on global supply chains tied to Xinjiang, a region criticized internationally for alleged human rights abuses. The U.S. has been actively enforcing import bans on products believed to involve forced labor, expanding its restrictions to target Chinese firms across various industries.

As a leader in the electric vehicle battery sector, CATL’s compliance with international trade regulations is vital to maintaining its market position, particularly as global tensions around supply chain ethics intensify.

Featured image courtesy of TimesLIVE

