Temasek-Backed SeaTown and Lim Join Forces to Create Skyform

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 30, 2024

SeaTown Holdings International, an Asia-focused alternative investment firm, has partnered with Singaporean tech investor Lim Yuan En to establish Skyform, a new enterprise technology services company. Announced Wednesday, the venture is backed by up to S$100 million ($74 million) in capital, with funding shared between SeaTown and Lim.

Based in Singapore, Skyform aims to acquire and expand enterprise technology services businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. According to a joint statement, the new firm’s strategy aligns with SeaTown’s focus on industries offering resilient growth and strong financial potential.

Skyform is led by founder and CEO Lim Yuan En, who previously co-led Southeast Asia direct buyouts at Partners Group, a global private markets investment firm headquartered in Switzerland. SeaTown, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek’s asset management arm Seviora, emphasized the initiative’s role in scaling promising tech services companies across the region.

By prioritizing acquisitions and growth in the enterprise tech sector, Skyform seeks to address increasing demand for technology solutions in Asia-Pacific markets, leveraging SeaTown’s financial expertise and Lim’s industry insight.

Featured image courtesy of BNN Bloomberg

