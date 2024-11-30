Kodak Pauses Film Production for Factory Upgrades in Rochester

Eastman Kodak has halted film production temporarily as part of a plan to modernize its Rochester, New York factory. Announced during the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call on November 13th, Kodak CEO Jim Continenza explained that the November shutdown will facilitate critical upgrades to meet increasing global demand for film, according to a report by Kosmo Foto.

“Our film sales have increased on motion picture and in still film and other films,” Continenza said during the call. “We’re doing a shutdown in November, total shutdown. We’ve continued to invest in our manufacturing process, while we need to shut down completely to bring light into the dark, right? Film is made in the dark.”

The company has assured photographers and filmmakers that film stock availability will remain unaffected. Kodak ramped up production ahead of the pause to build sufficient inventory, minimizing disruption during the upgrades. “In November, we will be modernizing the plant, putting more investment within that, which has also caused us to use more cash in the quarter to build up inventories while we do this,” Continenza added.

Kodak has experienced a resurgence in film demand, doubling production of still photography films between 2015 and 2019 after years of decline due to the rise of digital photography. This upward trend has continued, supported by commitments like Continenza’s 2023 affirmation to manufacture film as long as there is demand from filmmakers and photographers globally.

The revival of film’s popularity spans generations. Hollywood directors like Christopher Nolan, who used Kodak’s large format color and black-and-white film for Oppenheimer, remain advocates. Meanwhile, Gen Z has embraced analog photography for its aesthetic appeal and the deliberate process it requires, a stark contrast to the immediacy of digital.

It’s encouraging to see Kodak investing in its U.S. manufacturing facilities. In a time when artificial intelligence manipulates digital images with increasing sophistication and misinformation continues to distort reality, the authenticity and tactile quality of film hold a growing appeal.

Featured Image courtesy of wellesenterprises/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.