Fans Split Over Coca-Cola’s AI Holiday Commercial

Coca-Cola has released its annual holiday commercial, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge AI technology to recreate the charm of its iconic 1995 “Holidays Are Coming” ad. The campaign features three distinct advertisements produced by AI-powered studios, but despite its technological innovation, the response from audiences and creators has been sharply divided.

This year’s 30-second commercial, titled “The Holiday Magic is Coming,” showcases AI-generated visuals of Coca-Cola trucks adorned with festive lights, spreading cheer through various global landmarks. The campaign was developed using Coca-Cola’s proprietary AI platform, Real Magic AI, which provides artists access to Coca-Cola’s archival assets and operates similarly to tools like DALL-E. The commercial also introduces AI-generated polar bears and other characters in place of the human actors from the original 1995 ad.

Three production studios—Silverside AI, SecretLevel, and The Wild Card—collaborated on the campaign, each contributing a unique interpretation of the nostalgic theme for global audiences.

Silverside AI founder Rob Wrubel shared that crafting their ad required tens of thousands of AI-generated frames and traditional post-production work to refine details like Coca-Cola’s iconic truck branding. The team used platforms like Leonardo, Luma, and Runway to animate visuals, underscoring how AI tools enable cost efficiency and speed compared to traditional production methods, as shared by Marketing Brew.

While the campaign has garnered millions of views online, reactions from audiences and creators have been polarizing. Social media users criticized the ads as “soulless” and “creepy,” with one commenter comparing the AI visuals to “The Polar Express on bad acid.“

Conversely, others have defended the creative potential of AI when paired with human artistry. Chris Barber, an AI developer at Silverside AI, emphasized the collaborative role of AI in augmenting human creativity, stating, “There is room for AI in creativity when these tools are used in conjunction with human vision and emotion.”

Coca-Cola addressed the criticism in a statement, reaffirming its commitment to blending human storytelling with AI innovation. The company emphasized that its approach seeks to explore the intersection of creativity and technology, a sentiment echoed in its past projects like last year’s Coca-Cola Masterpiece, which used AI to animate famous artworks and received positive feedback.

AI in Advertising: A Growing Trend

Coca-Cola’s experiment with AI mirrors broader trends in the advertising industry, with brands like Nike and Toys ‘R’ Us also venturing into AI-driven campaigns. While some projects, such as Nike’s award-winning Never Done Evolving tribute to Serena Williams, have been widely celebrated, others have faced scrutiny over execution and authenticity.

For Coca-Cola, the mixed response to its holiday campaign highlights the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI into creative storytelling. As the technology evolves, its role in advertising will likely continue to spark debate, particularly as brands balance innovation with audience expectations.

