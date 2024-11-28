DMR News

Bomb Threats and ‘Swatting’ Incidents Target Trump’s Cabinet Nominees and Appointees

Nov 28, 2024

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to transition into office, several of his cabinet nominees and administration appointees were subjected to bomb threats and ‘swatting’ attacks this past Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. These malicious incidents highlight the continuing threats of political violence that surround high-profile political figures.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team, reported that the nominees and appointees were targets of bomb threats and ‘swatting’—a dangerous prank where hoax calls mislead law enforcement into responding to fake emergencies. These acts of intimidation affect not only the individuals targeted but also their families.

‘Swatting’ incidents involve false reports to police about life-threatening situations at a person’s residence, intended to provoke a SWAT team response. This can result in dangerous confrontations. According to senior law enforcement officials, while these threats posed no credible danger, they represent a serious misuse of emergency response resources and have the potential for tragic consequences.

Responses from Law Enforcement and the FBI

The FBI has acknowledged the severity of these threats against Trump’s appointees and is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to address the situation. The U.S. Secret Service, which protects notable figures like the President and Vice-President, confirmed that none of their protectees were directly threatened.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on these threats, and his administration is actively coordinating with federal law enforcement to ensure the safety of the President-elect’s team. The White House and all involved agencies have strongly condemned these acts of political violence.

Targeted IndividualPositionNature of ThreatLaw Enforcement Response
Elise StefanikUN Ambassador NomineeBomb threatImmediate law enforcement action
Lee ZeldinEPA Head NomineePipe bomb threatInvestigation ongoing
Brooke RollinsDepartment of Agriculture NomineeGeneral threatQuick police action, family safe
Matt GaetzFormer U.S. Attorney General NomineeBomb threatBomb squad deployed, no devices found

The recent threats against President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks are a stark reminder of the persistent shadow of political violence that looms over American politics. These threats disrupt not only the lives of those targeted but also the broader political process, instilling fear and deterring public service. As the nation moves forward, it must address the underlying tensions that fuel such hostility and work towards a political environment where disagreements are settled through discourse, not threats or violence.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

