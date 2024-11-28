DMR News

TikTok Plans to Limit Beauty Filters for Teens

Nov 28, 2024

TikTok is tightening its rules on beauty filters for users under 18, rolling out new restrictions globally in the coming weeks.

The platform, which has over a billion users worldwide, announced it will block access to certain filters that alter appearance, aiming to address growing concerns about its impact on young people’s mental health. This move follows lawsuits from 14 U.S. states alleging TikTok has harmed minors by fostering negative body image and collecting their personal data.

The company says it will restrict what it vaguely describes as “some appearance effects,” though specifics remain unclear. TikTok also plans to add more detailed disclosures about how filters modify a user’s appearance and update guidance for its Effects House creators on the potential psychological impacts of these tools. Critics argue the lack of detail raises questions about how effective these changes will be in addressing the core issues.

TikTok already enforces age limits through its policies, which allow users aged 13 and above to join the platform. The company reports removing six million accounts per month for suspected violations of this rule. To improve enforcement, TikTok is testing machine learning technology in the UK to identify accounts operated by users under 13, with flagged accounts sent to moderators for review.

These measures come as TikTok faces mounting pressure to prioritize user safety, particularly for its younger audience. While the company presents the restrictions as a step toward safeguarding mental health, how these initiatives will be implemented and their ultimate impact remain key points of scrutiny.

Featured Image courtesy of Chesnot/Getty Images

