India Competition Authority Opens Probe into Google’s Gaming Policies

India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has launched an investigation into Google’s policies surrounding real-money gaming apps, prompted by a complaint from gaming platform WinZO. The probe centers on allegations that Google’s policies are discriminatory and create an uneven playing field in the app market.

WinZO filed the complaint in 2022 after Google’s updated gaming policy excluded the platform from its Play Store while allowing other real-money gaming apps focused on fantasy sports and rummy. According to WinZO, Google’s acceptance of select categories, while rejecting others such as carrom, puzzles, and car racing games, unfairly disadvantages developers outside the preferred categories.

The CCI order highlights concerns that Google’s selective approach creates a “two-tier market,” offering better visibility and access to some developers while leaving others at a competitive disadvantage. The investigation will examine whether these practices amount to abuse of Google’s dominant position in the app distribution market.

This latest probe adds to Google’s mounting regulatory challenges in India. The company has already faced penalties in the country for antitrust violations related to its Android operating system. Google has yet to comment on the investigation, and no statement has been issued, likely due to U.S. Thanksgiving holiday timing and after-hours communication delays in India.

A CCI official aims to conclude the investigation within 60 days, potentially accelerating the timeline for regulatory action if evidence of misconduct is found.

