Tesla Updates Introduce Apple Watch App and More Features—Including Fart Pranks

Tesla’s latest update includes practical advancements and a sprinkle of humor, reinforcing the company’s knack for blending utility and playfulness. Among the new features is an Apple Watch app, expected to roll out next week, offering a range of car controls directly from the wrist.

The app transforms the Apple Watch into a multifunctional tool, allowing users to unlock their vehicle, check the battery level, adjust the climate, and even open the trunk or frunk. This update mirrors much of what Tesla’s smartphone app already does, streamlining convenience for users.

Image Credits: Tesla

But Tesla didn’t stop there. This over-the-air holiday update also delivers 18 major and eight minor improvements, including the ability to view and save Dashcam and Sentry Mode clips directly to a phone. A new cross-traffic alert for reversing adds safety, while Cybertruck drivers can enjoy custom wraps, license plate personalization, and a whimsical “Santa Mode” that transforms the car’s on-screen avatar into a sleigh.

However, not all updates lean toward practicality. Tesla’s penchant for humor shines with the introduction of a “fart on contact” feature, essentially a digital whoopee cushion. This latest addition joins the lineup of Tesla’s existing “fart on demand” and “fart on turn signal” features, ensuring moments of levity for drivers and passengers alike.

Image Credits: Tesla

The updates also include a feature to set a preferred battery level upon arrival at a destination, catering to the energy-conscious.

While the updates may evoke both chuckles and convenience, some Cybertruck enthusiasts might find the festive “Santa Mode” a light distraction from concerns over the vehicle’s recent recalls. Nevertheless, Tesla’s mix of practicality and fun continues to engage its user base.

Featured Image courtesy of Tesla

