Tesla’s Cybertruck Hits Sixth Recall in a Year for Faulty Inverters

Nov 15, 2024

Tesla’s Cybertruck is facing yet another setback. The automaker just issued its sixth recall for the steel-bodied pickup, affecting 2,431 units built between November 2023 and July 2024.

Tesla’s latest recall targets a faulty drive inverter—a key component that powers the truck’s wheels. If this inverter fails, drivers could suddenly lose power to the accelerator, leaving them unable to propel the truck forward, a flaw that significantly raises the risk of collision, according to Tesla’s report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the recall notice, calling for a physical fix this time around. Unlike Tesla’s previous recall in October, which was resolved through a software update to fix a delayed rearview camera display, this issue demands an actual replacement of the inverter, which Tesla says it will do for free. In October, Tesla recalled over 27,000 Cybertrucks due to issues with the camera feed, one of several tech glitches that have dogged the company’s flagship EV.

Cybertruck’s Recall Record

This isn’t the first time the Cybertruck has faced component-related setbacks. Earlier in the year, Tesla recalled the vehicle for issues with a sticky accelerator pedal, loose trim pieces, and defective windshield wipers, adding to the pile of recurring challenges for a model that’s barely a year old. Still, the truck has found a strong following, becoming the third-most popular fully electric vehicle in the U.S. by the third quarter of 2024, just behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s relationship with NHTSA remains tense. The agency has opened four active investigations into possible defects across Tesla’s lineup, with one inquiry focused on the reliability of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving Supervised” system under challenging visibility conditions like intense sunlight or fog.

This scrutiny comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is poised to gain more sway in Washington. As a top supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, Musk has been tapped to lead Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s vision includes slashing federal regulations, potentially affecting agencies like NHTSA that enforce motor vehicle standards.

With the Cybertruck’s rising popularity and Tesla’s continued regulatory hurdles, the company is navigating a complex path in the EV market—a market it helped shape yet still finds itself wrestling with.

