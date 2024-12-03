Hextak Introduces Next Generation of Winter Outdoor Apparel with Website Launch

Outdoor apparel trendsetter Hextak is thrilled to announce the launch of its official website dedicated to cutting-edge winter outdoor apparel that blends high performance with modern style. As a brand committed to creating durable and stylish snow gear, Hextak is poised to redefine how outdoor enthusiasts experience winter sports.

“Hextak is thrilled to unveil our new website, which displays our Fall/Winter ’24 collection and embodies our mission to redefine winter sports gear. Our founder’s vision was to create a line that allows individuals to stand out on the slopes while enjoying the highest level of performance. This collection is a testament to our commitment to merging fashion and function in the winter sports industry,” said the founder of Hextak.

At Hextak, performance and fashion coexist seamlessly. The company’s inaugural collection features meticulously crafted pieces designed to withstand the harsh winter elements while keeping customers looking chic on and off the slopes. The unique designs were inspired by a desire to break the monotony often found in winter sports fashion, offering outdoor enthusiasts a chance to express their individuality while enjoying the great outdoors. The company’s debut collection includes:

Vanguard Collection (White and Black)

This collection features 3-layer polyester fabric bonded with ePTFE membrane, 75D. The fabric offers 20,000 mm waterproofing and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability. The sleek, monochromatic design ensures both durability and protection in harsh weather conditions, which is ideal for adventurers who demand peak performance with minimalist style.

Zenith Logo Print Collection (Black)

Built with 3-layer polyester fabric integrated with TPU membrane and 20D Tricot lining, the Zenith Logo Print collection provides 20,000 mm waterproofing and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability (JIS standard). With bold logo prints, this collection is engineered for extreme conditions, making a powerful statement against the elements.

Zenith Rose Print Collection (Black)

This collection blends technical mastery with art. It features 3-layer polyester fabric integrated with a TPU membrane and 20D Tricot lining, offering 20,000 mm waterproofing and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability (JIS standard) that shields from nature’s worst. The striking rose print hints at untamed elegance.

Avant Collection (Beige)

The Avant collection utilizes 3-layer polyester fabric bonded with ePTFE membrane, 75D. The fabric offers 20,000 mm waterproofing and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability, delivering all-weather durability. Its understated beige tones disguise its rugged performance, inviting daring explorers to unlock its full potential.

As winter approaches, the demand for high-quality snowboard and ski gear rises. With the launch of www.hextaknewyork.com, Hextak is further cementing its reputation as a leader in innovative snow gear that marries high-end fashion with mountain-ready performance.

Visitors to the website can browse the entire collection, learn about the brand’s philosophy, and stay updated on upcoming releases.