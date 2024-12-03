Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Removed After Boardroom Disputes

Intel’s board of directors has ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger, marking the end of a challenging tenure that spanned nearly four years. The decision, announced Monday, follows a turbulent period where the once-dominant semiconductor giant faced a steep decline in market share, stock performance, and investor confidence. Gelsinger’s removal reportedly stemmed from a contentious board meeting over his inability to address Nvidia’s growing competitive edge and doubts about his turnaround strategy.

David Zinsner, Intel’s CFO, and MJ Holthaus, head of Intel products, have been named interim co-CEOs, with longtime board member Frank Yeary stepping in as interim executive chair. Intel shares fell 2% on Monday, reflecting ongoing uncertainty.

Leadership Turmoil and Strategic Hurdles

Gelsinger, 63, rejoined Intel in 2021 after a successful tenure at VMware, tasked with restoring the company’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. His ambitious plan aimed to rival Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. by bolstering Intel’s global chip production. He secured substantial U.S. government funding through the CHIPS and Science Act, including a recent $7.86 billion grant to support Intel’s chipmaking facilities in Arizona and Ohio.

Despite these efforts, Intel’s financial strain increased under Gelsinger’s leadership. Heavy spending on global expansions, coupled with mounting debt and declining free cash flow, raised concerns among investors. While Gelsinger positioned Intel as a key partner in U.S. national security efforts, including a lucrative defense contract, these achievements were overshadowed by a plunging stock price and underwhelming market performance.

Investor Discontent and Market Pressures

Intel has struggled to regain investor trust, particularly as rival Nvidia capitalized on the artificial intelligence boom, leaving Intel behind. The company’s market capitalization has more than halved since 2021, briefly dipping below $100 billion this year. Intel’s stock has fallen 52% in 2023 alone.

The company’s financial troubles came to a head in August when disappointing quarterly results triggered a 50-year record sell-off. In response, Intel initiated a $10 billion cost-cutting plan, including a 15% workforce reduction. Reports surfaced that the company had sought advisors to fend off activist investors, although no major shareholder has yet emerged with a significant stake.

Governance Concerns and Future Challenges

Gelsinger’s departure raises questions about Intel’s governance and strategic direction. Earlier this year, the board lost its last semiconductor expert, Lip-Bu Tan, further complicating leadership decisions. Reports suggest internal conflicts over acquisitions and strategic direction have hampered progress. Meanwhile, Intel’s decision to restructure its foundry business as a subsidiary opens new funding avenues but also heightens operational complexity.

The search for Gelsinger’s successor adds to Intel’s challenges as the company faces a competitive landscape shaped by its past missteps, such as missing opportunities to supply chips for Apple devices or acquire Nvidia. Whoever takes the helm must navigate a smaller, more vulnerable company amid heightened industry competition and investor skepticism.

Featured image courtesy of Time

