Potential Integration of Staking Yields in U.S. Ethereum ETFs Under New Administration

A recent report by Bernstein Research on December 2nd indicates that Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States might soon incorporate staking yields. This development is anticipated under the expected crypto-friendly leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during Donald Trump’s second term as president.

Introduction to Staking Yields

Staking in the Ethereum network involves locking up Ether as collateral with a validator to support network operations. This process earns stakers ETH payouts from network fees and rewards. However, stakers also face the risk of “slashing,” where they can lose their ETH collateral if their chosen validator fails to comply with network rules.

Currently, the annualized percentage return (APR) for staking ETH is about 3.1%, as per data from StakingRewards.com. Bernstein analysts project that this yield could increase to 4-5% with heightened activity on the Ethereum blockchain.

In July, the SEC authorized the trading of spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. but stopped short of allowing these funds to engage in staking for additional yield. This decision came despite appeals from several ETF issuers like Fidelity, 21Shares, and Franklin Templeton, who sought approval to enhance their ETFs’ yield through staking.

With President-elect Donald Trump‘s promise to make the U.S. the “world’s crypto capital” and his plans to appoint crypto-friendly leaders to financial regulatory positions, there is renewed optimism. These changes are expected to potentially accelerate the approval of staking in Ethereum ETFs.

The prospect of staking yields in ETFs is generating significant interest among investors, particularly after a period of Ethereum underperforming relative to Bitcoin. Bernstein notes a “solid revival of interest” in Ethereum, highlighted by an inflection in ETF inflows.

Ethereum investment funds have experienced a record net inflow of $2.2 billion in 2024, surpassing the previous record of approximately $2 billion in 2021. This marks a dramatic shift in investor sentiment towards Ethereum.

Matthew Sigel, the head of digital asset research at VanEck, predicts that by 2030, the Ethereum network could generate up to $66 billion in annual free cash flow, potentially elevating the price of spot ETH to as high as $22,000 per token.

Data Point Value Current Staking APR 3.1% Projected Staking APR 4-5% 2024 Net Inflows $2.2 billion Predicted ETH Price by 2030 $22,000 per token SEC’s Current Stance on Staking No approval for ETFs

The potential inclusion of staking yields in U.S. Ethereum ETFs under a Trump-led administration could signify a pivotal shift in crypto governance and regulatory adaptation. Such a move would not only catalyze growth within the Ethereum ecosystem but could also set a precedent for how other cryptocurrencies are treated in the financial markets. As the landscape of digital assets continues to evolve, these developments could play a crucial role in shaping the future of investment and the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance.

Featured image credit: Jievani via Pexels

