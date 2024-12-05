JR Bespoke Designs Announce How to Create the Perfect Custom Timber Dining Table

According to JR Bespoke Designs, the journey to creating a stunning custom made timber dining table begins with selecting the right type of timber. “The choice of timber is key,” says JR Bespoke Designs’ spokesperson. “Different timbers have distinct grain patterns, textures and colours, each with its own unique character. Designers will work closely with their clients to choose a timber that suits their lifestyle, decor and personal taste.”

JR Bespoke Designs reveals that some of the most popular timbers for custom dining tables include Walnut, American Oak and Messmate, each offering its distinct characteristics. Once the timber is selected, the design process begins. This is where the client’s vision takes shape.

Determining the ideal size and shape of the solid wood dining table is essential. The table’s dimensions and shape significantly impact its functionality and visual appeal. JR Bespoke Designs shares that homeowners should consider the space where the table will sit, the number of people it will seat and the desired ambience.

For example, they reveal a rectangular table is ideal for formal settings, while a round table fosters conversation and intimacy. Additionally, leaving at least 90cm between the table and walls ensures comfortable movement, while allowing 60-80cm per person for seating provides enough space.

The table’s style and design should reflect the homeowner’s personal taste and complement the surrounding decor. JR Bespoke Designs reveals that leg style, edge profile and surface finish are all factors to consider. Tapered, turned or straight legs can add a touch of elegance, while a rounded, chamfered or square edge profile can enhance the table’s visual appeal. Surface finishes, such as natural oils and stains can also impact the table’s appearance and maintenance requirements.

A custom-made timber dining table is a significant investment and homeowners should prioritise quality, sustainability and attention to detail. By working with a reputable furniture maker like JR Bespoke Designs, homeowners can create a truly bespoke piece that becomes a lasting part of their home.

