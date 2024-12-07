Kazuto to Host His First-Ever Fan Meet in Singapore | January 11, 2025

For the first time ever, Kazuto will meet his fans in Singapore at a special fan meet titled “Beyond the Screen: Kazuto First Singapore Fan Meet”.

Taking place on 11 January 2025 at the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, Orchard, the event promises an evening of heartfelt moments, exciting activities which includes culinary activities as well as various engaging games with Kazuto, and exclusive opportunities to connect with Kazuto beyond his on-screen persona.

Event Details:

Date: 11 January 2025

Time: 2pm – 5pm

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Orchard

Ticket Prices:

• Cat 1: SGD 88

Inclusions: Goodie Bag + Light Food/Drinks + Solo Photo Experience

& Kazuto’s Autograph + Higher Interaction With Kazuto

• Cat 2: SGD 50

Inclusions: Goodie Bag + Light Food/Drinks

& Kazuto’s Autograph + Games With Kazuto

• Cat 3: SGD 30

Inclusions: Goodie Bag + Light Food/ Drinks + Games With Kazuto

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.sg. With limited seating, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot for this highly anticipated event. Pre-sales start from 7th December, 12:00pm with exclusive promotional prices available. This early bird pricing will end on the 13th December 23:59pm, so do grab them before they run out. General ticket sales will commence on the 14th December 12:00am.

Organized by DANAMIC and The Native Entertainment, as well as our supporting partners such as Coliwoo, Nakanishi Cakes, and more. This fan meet marks an exciting milestone in Kazuto’s journey to connect with his supporters on a deeper level.

For more updates and event details, follow @danamicorg on social media.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Kazuto and be part of an event that will create memories to cherish forever.

Ticketmaster link: https://ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/25sg_Kazuto

About Kazuto (Bio)

Kazuto is a rising personality from Japan’s hit reality show The Boyfriend, captivating viewers with his charming presence and genuine personality. With a rapidly growing fan base of over 389,000 followers on Instagram, Kazuto is not only known for his authentic presence on screen but also for his expertise as a chef.

His culinary experience adds a unique dimension to his content, resonating deeply with fans who appreciate his passion for food and creativity in the kitchen. Blending style with substance, Kazuto’s influence extends beyond reality TV, as he shares relatable moments and heartfelt connections with his audience across platforms.

Now expanding his reach internationally, Kazuto is ready to connect with fans worldwide, offering them a closer look into his life, journey, and love for culinary arts.

Media Contact:

Name – Stanley Kan

Mobile Number: +65 9829 2295

Email: event@danamic.org