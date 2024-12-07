MILC Platform and Arcware: Revolutionizing the Metaverse with Unprecedented Quality

The MILC Platform, a visionary project by the esteemed German media brand Welt der Wunder, is delighted to disclose a transformative partnership with Arcware, a spin-off of MIFCOM—renowned for its decades-long legacy in high-performance computing and infrastructure development. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in the pursuit of creating breathtakingly photorealistic virtual worlds and represents not just a step, but a stride toward setting new standards in quality, innovation, and immersive experiences.

The demand for photorealistic worlds has never been greater. From gaming and virtual production to architectural visualization and beyond, the need for hyper-detailed, lifelike environments is essential to captivate audiences and unlock new creative possibilities. Through this partnership, we are taking groundbreaking steps to meet that demand by combining unparalleled hardware expertise with innovative software solutions. Together, we are laying the foundation for experiences that blur the line between reality and imagination.

A Metaverse Built on Unrivaled Technology

Leveraging Arcware’s cutting-edge platform, the MILC Metaverse will harness:

– High-fidelity graphics powered by high-end NVIDIA GPUs, setting new benchmarks in visual realism.

– Lightning-fast loading times, enabled by bare-metal servers, ensuring seamless entry into immersive experiences.

– Optimised low-latency performance, providing smooth, responsive interactions critical for user engagement.

– Universal accessibility, offering the ability to stream vivid 3D environments to any web-enabled device, democratizing access to photorealistic worlds.

Inviting Collaboration: Shaping the Future Together

This collaboration is more than just a technical evolution—it’s a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering nothing short of perfection. By leveraging MIFCOM’s industry- leading infrastructure capabilities and Arcware’s forward-thinking approach, we are empowering creators, designers, and developers with tools that ensure every detail is rendered with stunning accuracy and realism.

Our vision is a forward-looking, diverse Metaverse world that continuously grows through collaboration with dedicated partners and creative minds. Hendrik Hey, founder of the MILC Platform, emphasizes, "The Metaverse and Web3 represent a tremendous opportunity for Europe. We have consciously chosen to rely on European technologies and infrastructures to fully exploit this potential."

We are incredibly excited about what this partnership means for the future of immersive technologies. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate and shape the next generation of photorealistic worlds—because when vision meets expertise, the possibilities are truly limitless!

About MILC

Hendrik Hey is the Founder of MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a pioneering company in the blockchain and metaverse space, with a strong background in media and content. MILC operates a real live metaverse platform that serves not only the media industry but also various industrial use cases. The company also focuses on Web3 consulting, aiming to support complex real-world industries on their way into Web3. MILC is a sister company of European media giant Welt der Wunder, which Hey founded over 25 years ago. For more information, please visit https://www.milc.global

About MIFCOM and Arcware

For years, MIFCOM has been synonymous with excellence, crafting state-of-the-art systems that power industries where precision and performance are non-negotiable. This legacy of expertise now fuels Arcware’s mission to redefine what’s possible in digital environments. Arcware Cloud is a cutting-edge 3D streaming platform that delivers interactive, photorealistic 3D experiences to any device, regardless of its processing power. This is made possible by Arcware's robust GPU infrastructure, ensuring high-quality, real-time rendering and streaming with incredibly low latency. For more information, please visit https://www.arcware.com/

