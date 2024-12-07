U.S. Senators React to Chinese Hacking Campaign Targeting Telecoms

U.S. senators are ramping up their efforts to address a growing cybersecurity threat following a classified briefing on the Chinese hacking campaign, Salt Typhoon. The briefing, held Wednesday, provided alarming insights into China’s ongoing cyber espionage activities targeting American telecommunications companies. The session, attended by key officials from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the National Security Council, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), left senators with serious concerns about the scale of the breach.

The Salt Typhoon operation, reportedly involving extensive surveillance of U.S. communications networks, has resulted in the theft of Americans’ metadata, along with intercepted telephone audio and call records. At least eight U.S. telecom companies were impacted, including major players like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Lumen, raising questions about the vulnerability of national telecom infrastructure.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at addressing the hacking campaign, emphasizing the need for stronger protections against foreign cyber threats. Meanwhile, Senator Bob Casey expressed deep concern over the breach but cautioned that any meaningful legislative action may not occur until next year. Republican Senator Rick Scott voiced frustration, questioning why the U.S. government failed to detect the hacking sooner and what could have been done to prevent it.

The briefing highlighted the sophisticated nature of the attack, which U.S. officials described as “mind-boggling” in its depth and scope. Senator Richard Blumenthal underscored the severity, calling it “terrifying” that such a breach could occur without stronger defenses in place. A U.S. official confirmed that dozens of global companies, including telecom giants, had been affected by the hackers.

The incident has prompted a Senate Commerce subcommittee to schedule a hearing on December 11 to discuss the implications of Salt Typhoon and examine how security threats endanger U.S. communication networks. The hearing will also review best practices for addressing such risks, with Competitive Carriers Association CEO Tim Donovan slated to testify.

Amid these revelations, U.S. telecom companies have begun working more closely with federal authorities. Verizon confirmed that it had been targeted by the hackers, although the breach was limited to a small subset of individuals in government and politics. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Lumen have all stressed that no customer data was compromised, but the companies remain vigilant, coordinating with cybersecurity experts and federal law enforcement.

Despite the growing concerns, Chinese officials have denied the allegations, labeling them as disinformation and reiterating that Beijing opposes all forms of cyber theft. Meanwhile, CISA has warned that fully removing the hackers from U.S. networks may take time, with no clear timetable for resolution. CISA official Jeff Greene acknowledged the complexity of the task, stating, “It would be impossible for us to predict when we’ll have full eviction.”

As senators prepare for further action, it remains clear that Salt Typhoon is far from an isolated incident, and the need for stronger cybersecurity measures continues to grow.

