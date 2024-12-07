Going Big! Podcast Celebrates Dual Wins at 2024 MarCom and 2024 Viddy Awards

The Going Big! Podcast, hosted by Kevin Gentry, has reached new heights by earning two prestigious awards in nonprofit marketing: the 2024 MarCom Gold Award for Non-Profit Marketing Podcast and the 2024 Viddy Gold Award for Non-Profit Marketing Podcast. These accolades recognize the podcast’s dedication to inspiring, educating, and empowering leaders with actionable strategies that drive extraordinary results.

The podcast, a resource for nonprofit leaders, changemakers, and business executives, features candid conversations with some of the most influential voices across industries. With insights drawn from real-world experiences, Going Big! is helping organizations 10X their fundraising and marketing efforts to create lasting impact.

Award-Winning Episodes That Shine:

MarCom Gold Award Winner: “Revolutionizing Fundraising: Richard Viguerie’s Direct Mail Mastery”

In this episode, direct mail pioneer Richard A. Viguerie shares how he transformed political communication and nonprofit fundraising. With over 50 years of experience, Viguerie offers invaluable advice on leveraging direct marketing to engage grassroots supporters, inspire action, and mentor the next generation of leaders.

Viddy Gold Award Winner: "Principled Entrepreneurship with Andreas Widmer: Lessons in Leadership and Humanity"

This episode highlights Andreas Widmer, founder and director of the Art & Carlyse Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America. Widmer shares leadership lessons from his journey as a high-tech executive and his time as a Swiss Guard under Pope John Paul II. His reflections on purpose-driven entrepreneurship offer timeless insights for creating meaningful, sustainable impact.

About Kevin Gentry and TenX Strategies

Kevin Gentry, the founder and host of Going Big!, launched TenX Strategies to help great causes amplify their effectiveness by 10X-ing their fundraising. With over 40 years of experience, Kevin has helped organizations raise millions for transformative causes, combining real-world expertise with a passion for advancing meaningful change.

Kevin previously served as Vice President at Stand Together and Vice President for Special Projects at Koch. He has also held leadership roles at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, and the Leadership Institute. Through these roles, Kevin has developed a reputation for building fundraising and marketing capabilities that empower organizations to achieve extraordinary results.

A Leading Resource for Nonprofit Success

The Going Big! Podcast has reached as high as #1 on iTunes in its category, solidifying its reputation as a must-listen for leaders who want to elevate their giving and leadership. By featuring top-tier CEOs, nonprofit trailblazers, and visionary changemakers, the podcast offers practical insights for building impact-driven organizations.

About the Awards

The MarCom Awards , judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes creativity and excellence in marketing and communications, with over 6,500 entries from across the globe.

, judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes creativity and excellence in marketing and communications, with over 6,500 entries from across the globe. The Viddy Awards, rooted in a legacy of honoring video and digital media excellence, celebrates achievements in storytelling and innovation across industries.

Where to Listen

Going Big! is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, iHeart Radio, Pandora, and YouTube. For more resources and inspiration, visit goingbigpodcast.com or TenXStrategies.com.