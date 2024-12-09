netpulse AG Implements Amigo Cento To Offer AI-Powered, Automated Marketing

Innovations in AI-powered technologies and algorithms have begun shaping the way many companies approach online advertising and the way customers interact with a business’ products and services. A combination of carefully managed Google Ads and AI-enhanced SEO can create personalized browsing experiences for the target demographic and highlight niche services to drive more traffic to landing pages, all while providing marketers with insight into current trends – and these are among the solutions that Swiss-based marketing agency netpulse AG offers to small businesses through its latest digital marketing services.

AI-Enhanced Marketing

With 31% of marketers confirming that the use of AI helped them better understand trends and audience preferences and 68% seeing an increase in ROI after transitioning to automated technologies, netpulse AG has begun offering the AI-powered marketing capabilities of the Amigo Cento platform.

As the company explains, this smart platform can predict when customer interaction and the likelihood of buying are at their highest and will consequently only display the client’s campaign at that point – a factor that will potentially generate more leads and increase revenue for small to mid-sized businesses.

High-Impact Advertising with Automated Google Ads

netpulse AG’s approach to online advertisements highlights current trends in digital marketing, taking advantage of Google’s machine learning features to simplify campaign management and improve ad targeting. One of their primary services is Google Ads management, which is suitable even for businesses with low to moderate advertising budgets. These services also extend to other platforms within the Google ecosystem, such as Google Shopping and Google Display Network.

“With Google Ads, you can launch tailor-made marketing campaigns and determine your own advertising budget,” explains a spokesperson for the company. “The specialists at netpulse AG know what is important for a successful campaign and will use their expertise to support you in creating campaigns using innovative Google technology so that you can achieve your marketing goals.”

About netpulse AG

netpulse AG is a leading online marketing agency and a Google Premium Partner that has been operating throughout Winterthur and Zurich for over 15 years. In addition to SEO and Google Ads, the company offers marketing services for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media and e-commerce platforms.