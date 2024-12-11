Trump Suggests TikTok Sale Amid Legal Challenges

Donald Trump, the president-elect, avoided giving a clear answer when asked if he would protect TikTok from its impending ban during an interview on Meet the Press with NBC’s Kristen Welker. While Trump did not outright pledge to save the app, his comments appeared to hint at a potential solution: ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, selling the app to an American buyer.

TikTok faces mounting pressure as its legal options narrow. Last week, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected ByteDance’s argument that the ban violates constitutional protections. ByteDance has since requested an injunction to halt the ban until the Supreme Court can review its appeal. If this motion is denied, the company must sell TikTok by January 19th or risk the platform’s expulsion from the U.S.

During the interview, Welker pressed Trump on whether he would act to protect TikTok, referencing ByteDance’s failed appeal. Trump deflected by reflecting on his campaign’s effective use of TikTok, saying, “I used TikTok very successfully in my campaign… I can’t totally hate it. It was very effective.” However, he also acknowledged the broader issues at play, noting, “What the judge actually said was that you can’t have Chinese companies… they have the right to ban it if you can prove that Chinese companies own it.”

When asked again about his stance, Trump added, “I’m going to try and make it so that other companies don’t become an even bigger monopoly.” This suggests that a TikTok sale to an American company could align with his vision of preventing further consolidation among tech giants.

Trump’s current position represents a nuanced shift. During his previous term, he pushed for a ban on TikTok, citing national security concerns. However, in the months leading up to his return to office, he criticized the Biden administration’s similar stance, even urging supporters on his Truth Social platform to “vote for him” if they wanted to save TikTok. He also argued in a March interview with CNBC that banning TikTok would only strengthen Facebook, which he labeled an “enemy of the people.”

With TikTok’s future hanging in the balance, ByteDance faces a critical deadline and uncertain legal terrain. Trump’s remarks signal that while he may not outright oppose TikTok, he appears open to a resolution involving its sale—potentially reshaping the U.S. social media landscape.

Featured image courtesy of PBS

Follow us for more tech news updates.