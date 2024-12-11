DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Reddit Tests AI-Powered Answers to Simplify Search

ByHilary Ong

Dec 11, 2024

Reddit Tests AI-Powered Answers to Simplify Search

Reddit is piloting a new feature called Reddit Answers, designed to make searching the platform faster and more intuitive. The AI-powered tool pulls information directly from Reddit posts and conversations to deliver concise answers to user queries.

Currently in early testing, the feature is accessible to a limited number of users in the United States on iOS and desktop, with plans to expand to Android and other languages in the future.

Reddit Answers works through a button on the homepage that leads users to an interface similar to popular AI chatbots. Users can ask questions and get summarized responses with links to the original threads for further exploration. Unlike many AI tools that gather data from across the web, Reddit Answers focuses solely on content from Reddit itself. This approach ensures that responses reflect the unique, community-driven discussions the platform is known for.

Reddit Answers comes from Reddit conversations
Image Credits: Reddit

The feature has been in development for six months and is part of Reddit’s broader push to improve its search capabilities. Vice President of Product Serkan Piantino described the tool as a way to guide users to more Reddit content rather than replacing it.

By enhancing search, Reddit hopes to attract more logged-out users and incentivize them to create accounts. Logged-out visitors have surged in recent years, partly due to Google prioritizing forum content like Reddit in its search results. However, these users are harder to monetize compared to logged-in members, prompting Reddit to launch features aimed at boosting account sign-ups.

The company sees Reddit Answers as a step toward reducing its reliance on Google-driven traffic. Instead of searching “Reddit” through Google to find relevant discussions, users could eventually turn to Reddit Answers directly for a faster, more contextual experience.

However, Reddit’s long-standing struggles with its native search functionality may pose challenges for this feature. Reddit’s search has often failed to surface relevant results, forcing users to rely on Google to find content on Reddit more effectively. Without addressing these underlying issues, the AI-powered feature could struggle to gain user confidence.

Built on a foundation of AI models from OpenAI and Google Cloud, Reddit Answers represents the platform’s vision of a smarter, more engaging search experience. As it continues to refine the feature, Reddit is positioning itself as a key player in the AI-powered search landscape.

Featured Image courtesy of Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump Suggests TikTok Sale Amid Legal Challenges
Dec 11, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
GIGATONS Group Launches GIGATECH that Brings Blockchain, AI, and Tokenization Together for a Sustainable Future
Dec 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
UCLA Introduces AI-Generated Course Materials for Humanities Division
Dec 11, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801