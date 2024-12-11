Blue Origin Aims to Launch New Glenn By End of 2024

Blue Origin plans to launch its massive New Glenn rocket by the end of 2024, but it still needs to pass a key test and get final approval from regulators.

The critical “hot fire” test will fire up all seven engines of the rocket’s first stage at full power, simulating a real liftoff while the rocket stays on the ground. If the test goes well, the team will attach the rocket’s payload fairing, completing the final steps for launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The New Glenn rocket is a big part of Blue Origin’s vision to make space launches cheaper. Founder Jeff Bezos has said that lowering launch costs could one day allow industries to move their operations into space to reduce pollution on Earth. “This isn’t just a dream—it’s going to happen,” he said at an interview in The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit.

The 320-foot-tall rocket can carry up to 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit, more than United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy in their reusable setups. While SpaceX’s Starship can carry more, New Glenn aims to compete strongly in the growing commercial space market.

For its first mission, New Glenn will carry a test payload for Blue Origin’s new Blue Ring orbital transfer vehicle, which is designed to help position satellites and other equipment in space. The test will check systems like communications, power, and onboard software. Blue Origin’s CEO, Dave Limp, said Blue Ring meets the growing demand for quickly moving equipment into different orbits.

Why is Blue Ring so important? There is a growing demand to quickly move and position equipment and infrastructure in multiple orbits. Blue Ring has advanced propulsion and communication capabilities for government and commercial customers to handle these maneuvers precisely and… https://t.co/cqpKqzsow2 — Dave Limp (@davill) December 9, 2024

The flight will also be the first of two required certification launches for the U.S. Space Force, allowing Blue Origin to carry national security payloads in the future. However, the rocket still needs final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before it can take off.

New Glenn was originally set to launch a NASA mission to Mars in October, but NASA delayed it to spring 2025 due to concerns about potential setbacks. While Blue Origin benefits from Jeff Bezos’ personal fortune, getting New Glenn operational is seen as crucial for the company’s long-term success. Bezos is optimistic, saying he believes Blue Origin will eventually become his biggest business yet.

Featured Image courtesy of PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

