FTC Begins $72 Million Refund to Fortnite Players

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began distributing $72 million in refunds to Fortnite players tricked into unintended purchases due to deceptive practices by the game’s developer, Epic Games.

Announced on Monday, this marks the first phase of payments to affected users, stemming from a settlement finalized in March 2023. The settlement addressed complaints of misleading in-game design, often referred to as “dark patterns,” which confused players and led to unauthorized charges.

Epic Games faced scrutiny over features like a button configuration that caused accidental purchases. Examples included charges incurred when players previewed items or resumed gameplay after the game was in sleep mode. These issues disproportionately affected children, who unknowingly made purchases without parental consent.

In total, the settlement required Epic Games to pay $245 million in fines. As part of the agreement, the company also committed to ending these deceptive practices, obtaining clear consent for purchases, and allowing users to dispute charges without facing account restrictions.

Some users have already confirmed receiving their refunds, sharing updates on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

The FTC revealed that this initial payout involves 629,344 transactions, split evenly between PayPal payments and mailed checks, based on user preferences during the claims process. PayPal recipients have 30 days to redeem the funds, while checks must be cashed within 90 days. The average payment is approximately $114.

This case is part of the FTC’s broader effort to combat dark patterns, a tactic also targeted in enforcement actions against companies like Amazon and neobank Dave. Meanwhile, Epic Games continues to process claims, and affected consuers can still file for compensation through an online form.

Featured Image courtesy of CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

