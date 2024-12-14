Amazon Joins Online Car Sales with Hyundai Partnership

Amazon has officially entered the online car sales market, launching Amazon Autos, a platform where customers can browse, finance, and purchase new Hyundai vehicles.

The service is available in 48 U.S. cities, including major metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. This expansion comes after the e-commerce giant announced its plans to sell cars online in 2024, with further growth expected in 2025.

The process is straightforward: buyers can explore vehicle options on Amazon Autos by model, trim, color, and features. The platform supports financing options, e-signing documents, and scheduling pickup at local dealerships. Customers can also trade in their existing vehicles with an instant valuation feature, simplifying the transition to their new ride.

What sets Amazon Autos apart is its focus on transparent pricing, eliminating the traditional haggling process. The price displayed during checkout includes all taxes and fees, ensuring buyers know exactly what they’re paying. By integrating familiar Amazon features like user reviews for cars and dealerships, the platform aims to enhance trust and convenience in car shopping.

Currently, the service is exclusive to Hyundai vehicles, with dealerships acting as the sellers of record. Amazon Autos is expected to expand its offerings next year, adding more manufacturers, brands, and cities, as well as introducing leasing and additional financing options.

While these features streamline the car-buying process, the lack of options for extended test drives or robust post-purchase support could leave some buyers hesitant. Addressing these gaps will be critical as Amazon seeks to reshape how consumers buy vehicles.

Amazon’s entry into this space challenges traditional and online-only car sales platforms, such as AutoTrader, Carvana, and CarMax, which primarily focus on used vehicles. By offering new cars with a streamlined and transparent purchasing process, Amazon aims to redefine how consumers buy vehicles.

Featured Image courtesy of Amazon

