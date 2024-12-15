DMR News

TikTok Shop Goes Live in Spain for In-App Purchases

ByHilary Ong

Dec 15, 2024

TikTok’s e-commerce venture, TikTok Shop, is officially launching in Spain. Announced Tuesday, this marks the start of the platform’s expanded rollout across Europe. With the U.S. market facing regulatory uncertainties, TikTok parent company ByteDance appears to be accelerating its presence in European markets.

The new feature allows Spanish users to shop directly within the app through shoppable videos, LIVE Shopping streams, and storefront catalogs. Businesses and creators in Spain will soon gain tools to sell products directly to TikTok’s vast audience. This launch follows earlier beta tests in the U.K. in 2021 and subsequent rollouts in regions including Southeast Asia, the U.S., and Vietnam.

TikTok’s expansion plans in Europe were initially delayed as the company concentrated on the U.S., aiming for rapid growth. Reports suggest TikTok Shop targeted a tenfold increase in U.S. sales this year, projecting revenues of up to $17.5 billion. The focus appears to have paid off, with TikTok Shop achieving over $100 million in single-day sales on Black Friday—a threefold jump compared to last year. Shopper participation during Black Friday and Cyber Monday grew by 165% year-over-year.

TikTok’s approach differs from rivals like Amazon, Temu, and Shein by integrating shopping directly into its social media experience. Viral videos and influencer-driven content give TikTok a distinct edge in engaging buyers. In response, Amazon has introduced its own short-form video feed, Inspire, to emulate this model.

The launch in Spain coincides with ByteDance’s ongoing legal challenges in the U.S. On Monday, the company filed an emergency motion to block a law that mandates TikTok’s divestment from Chinese ownership by January 19. ByteDance hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will assess the case, as regulatory pressures mount.

While TikTok’s innovative blend of entertainment and shopping continues to disrupt the e-commerce landscape, its long-term success may depend on balancing aggressive expansion with navigating geopolitical challenges. How effectively ByteDance manages these dual priorities could define TikTok Shop’s global trajectory.

Featured Image courtesy of Future Publishing via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

