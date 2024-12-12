DMR News

Trump Nominates Kari Lake to Lead Voice of America

Dec 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his intention to nominate Kari Lake, a staunch ally, as the next director of the Voice of America (VOA), which is under the umbrella of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Trump’s announcement came via a post on Truth Social, where he also hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding the new head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Lake’s Vision for Voice of America

In his announcement, Trump praised Lake, stating she would ensure that “American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the world FAIRLY and ACCURATELY,” contrasting this with what he described as the dissemination of falsehoods by the mainstream media. Lake, responding on the social platform X, expressed her honor at the nomination, promising that under her leadership, VOA would excel in showcasing America’s global achievements—a slight deviation from VOA’s official mission of providing comprehensive and truthful news coverage.

Kari Lake has a background as a news anchor at KSAZ, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, and has been a vocal supporter of Trump, often echoing his criticisms of the mainstream media as “fake news.” Her political career includes unsuccessful runs for the Senate and the governorship of Arizona, during which she was a proponent of debunked theories regarding election fraud in both the 2020 presidential election and her own 2022 gubernatorial race.

VOA’s Mission and Ethical Standards

The Voice of America maintains a commitment to objective journalism, as outlined on its website, which states its mission as providing truthful news and not specifically promoting American achievements. Moreover, VOA emphasizes a “firewall” that protects its journalists from U.S. government interference, ensuring that its content upholds the highest standards of independent journalism.

The nomination of Lake, given her controversial stance on mainstream media and alignment with Trump’s critical view of press freedom, raises concerns about the potential impact on VOA’s commitment to unbiased reporting. This nomination comes after Trump’s previous controversial appointment of Michael Pack to head the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which led to accusations of undermining the networks’ independence.

DetailDescription
NomineeKari Lake
Nominating AuthorityPresident-elect Donald Trump
Announced ViaTruth Social
Mission DeviationPromises to highlight American achievements
Previous RolesNews anchor, political candidate
ControversiesElection denialism, media criticism

The nomination of Kari Lake as director of the Voice of America highlights a critical juncture for media integrity within government-affiliated broadcasting services. This move underscores the delicate balance between government influence and the journalistic independence that is vital for maintaining public trust in media institutions. As administrations change, the impetus to uphold the firewall that ensures VOA’s journalistic autonomy becomes even more paramount. The direction in which Lake will steer the VOA could either reinforce this independence or challenge it, making her potential confirmation a matter of keen interest and concern for advocates of press freedom both in the United States and around the world.

Featured image credit: upklyak via Freepik

