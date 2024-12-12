DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck Set for Nasdaq Debut

ByDayne Lee

Dec 12, 2024

Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck Set for Nasdaq Debut

Coincheck Group, the parent company of the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, is poised to enter the public market with its upcoming debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange scheduled for December 11. This milestone follows the completion of a merger with Thunder Bridge Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was announced on December 10, setting the stage for Coincheck’s new chapter as a publicly traded entity.

Coincheck’s journey to becoming a publicly traded company through a de-SPAC transaction, valued at $1.25 billion, was initially disclosed in March 2022. This strategic move aims to leverage the robust business foundation Coincheck has built in Japan along with the capital market prowess of the United States.

Established in 2012, Coincheck has grown into one of Japan’s largest crypto exchanges, boasting 1.5 million verified customers as of 2022. It ranks among the top 100 global crypto exchanges, with daily trading volumes around $165 million according to CoinGecko. The exchange became globally recognized following a significant security breach in January 2018, which led to the theft of $534 million worth of NEM tokens. Despite this setback, Coincheck has rebounded by compensating affected customers and continuing its operations, reinforcing its commitment to its user base and public market aspirations.

Coincheck’s path to Nasdaq listing was not without hurdles. Initially targeting a July 2023 listing, the exchange had to navigate through regulatory approvals and amend its merger agreements, ultimately extending the deadline to finalize its transaction by an additional year. The SEC’s approval of Coincheck’s Nasdaq listing application in early November was a pivotal moment, clearing the way for the public launch.

The merger between Coincheck and Thunder Bridge Capital has culminated in gross proceeds of approximately $31.6 million for the combined entity. Coincheck’s ordinary shares and warrants are set to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols CNCK and CNCKW, respectively.

Collaborative Achievements

The public debut of Coincheck on Nasdaq represents a significant achievement in the crypto collaboration between Japan and the United States. Monex Group chairman and Coincheck’s executive chairman, Oki Matsumoto, highlighted the synergy between Japanese operational strengths and U.S. capital market opportunities. Gary Simanson, president and CEO of Thunder Bridge IV, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Matsumoto to position Coincheck as a leading global force in the crypto and Web3 sectors.

ItemDetail
Event DateDecember 11
Merger PartnerThunder Bridge Capital
Transaction Value$1.25 billion
Daily Trading VolumeApprox. $165 million
Previous Major Incident$534 million NEM token theft in 2018
SEC Approval DateEarly November
Expected Trading SymbolsCNCK (shares), CNCKW (warrants)

Coincheck’s debut on the Nasdaq not only marks a significant milestone for the company itself but also symbolizes a bridge between Eastern and Western financial markets. This strategic expansion reflects a broader trend of crypto exchanges seeking stability and growth through U.S. capital markets, which could set a precedent for other non-U.S. based exchanges contemplating similar moves. As Coincheck navigates its new phase of public trading, it will be pivotal to monitor how this fusion of marketplaces influences global cryptocurrency regulations and innovation, potentially paving the way for more integrated and expansive financial ecosystems.

Featured image credit: UnitedWarVeterans via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Trump Nominates Kari Lake to Lead Voice of America
Dec 12, 2024 Dayne Lee
Apple Launches iOS 18.2 with ChatGPT Siri and AI Tools
Dec 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Instagram Threads and WhatsApp Return Online After Technical Issues
Dec 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801