Reddit Removes Links to Luigi Mangione’s Manifesto Amid Policy Enforcement

Reddit is actively removing posts linking to the manifesto of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The platform cites its longstanding policy on violent content to justify the decision, though the move has sparked significant backlash from users.

Mangione, arrested earlier this week, became a focal point of online discussions after New York police released images of him as the primary suspect. His 261-word manifesto was partially published by The New York Times and later shared in full by journalist Ken Klippenstein on his Substack. However, links to Klippenstein’s newsletter began vanishing from Reddit, with both subreddit moderators and Reddit staff enforcing the takedowns.

One of the most widely discussed incidents occurred in the subreddit r/popculturechat, where a moderator revealed that Reddit had directed them to remove posts referencing the manifesto. “We have officially been notified by Reddit that we must adhere strictly to their site-wide rules regarding violent content,” the moderator wrote. Similar actions took place in r/interestingasfuck, r/witchesVsPatriarchy, and r/antiwork, where posts linking to the manifesto were removed. Engadget later confirmed that Reddit now blocks attempts to link directly to the manifesto.

Reddit clarified its stance in a statement, explaining that content related to “manifestos connected to violent acts” violates its violent content rules. The rules prohibit content that glorifies or incites violence and specifically cite examples such as “mass killer manifestos.” While Reddit allows discussion of the manifesto within its platform, including referencing news coverage, direct links to the document are disallowed.

The decision has drawn criticism from users accusing Reddit of inconsistent enforcement. Some claim the platform prioritizes moderation of content linked to high-profile figures like Thompson while overlooking other forms of harmful or abusive content. Others argue that Reddit’s actions reflect broader societal frustrations with the American healthcare system, which has come under scrutiny in light of the shooting.

Despite the controversy, Reddit maintains that its enforcement is aligned with its policies and denies any shifts in its approach to moderating violent content.

Featured image courtesy of SlashGear

Follow us for more tech news updates.