Amazon Establishes AI Agent Lab in San Francisco, Tapping Expertise from Adept

Amazon is launching a new R&D lab in San Francisco, dubbed the Amazon AGI SF Lab, aimed at advancing capabilities in AI agents, TechCrunch reports. The lab, focused on foundational research, will develop agents that can execute complex workflows across digital and physical domains, leveraging tools like web browsers and code interpreters.

Heading the initiative is David Luan, co-founder of the AI startup Adept, which Amazon brought into its fold earlier this year. Luan, alongside robotics researcher Pieter Abbeel, detailed the lab’s goals in a recent post, emphasizing efforts to enable AI agents to perform real-world actions, learn from human feedback, self-correct, and understand user intentions. Abbeel, who joined Amazon through its partnership with robotics firm Covariant, will work closely with Luan to drive the lab’s mission forward.

The lab will initially draw on Adept employees and plans to expand by recruiting researchers specializing in fields like quantitative finance, physics, and mathematics. Amazon has hinted that the AGI SF Lab’s work will integrate with broader efforts under Rohit Prasad, formerly the head of Alexa and now leading Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) team.

Adept, founded two years ago, has been pioneering AI-powered agents designed to execute tasks across various software platforms using natural language commands. The startup’s technology aligns with Amazon’s vision of creating AI “teammates” capable of interacting seamlessly with diverse software tools and APIs. This focus mirrors broader industry trends, as major players like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic explore similar advancements. A recent Capgemini poll found that 82% of organizations plan to integrate AI agents within the next three years, with the sector projected to reach $31 billion by year’s end, according to Emergen Research.

Amazon has gradually entered this arena. It recently introduced conversational agents for its Bedrock AI development platform and integrated similar capabilities into its Amazon Q Business assistant.

However, Amazon’s acquisition-like deals, including its arrangement with Adept, have drawn regulatory attention. Critics question whether such moves stifle competition in the burgeoning AI sector. The scrutiny parallels Microsoft’s recent partnership with AI startup Inflection, highlighting broader concerns about tech giants consolidating their influence in emerging technologies.

With the Amazon AGI SF Lab, the company seeks to position itself at the forefront of agentic AI development, competing in a field where efficiency and adaptability are key drivers for businesses looking to leverage the next wave of AI innovation.

Featured Image courtesy of KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

