Founder of William SD Louey Educational Foundation gives seal of approval to the Pet Bus that’s uniting the citizens of Hong Kong.

Bus passengers aboard Hong Kong transportation provider KMB’s new Pet Bus Tour were greeted recently by two special guests.

William Louey, whose great grandfather founded KMB in 1921, brought along his beloved French bulldog, Harold, to experience the new service first hand.

Both sporting matching silver chains, Harold accompanied William Louey as he engaged with fellow passengers, gathering feedback on ways to enhance the service.

“On regular buses, everyone’s glued to their phones” said William Louey, who is also founder at the William SD Louey Educational Foundation, “but here, owners are chatting, swapping pet care tips, and even making friends. It’s amazing to see how this service is creating a community on wheels.”

Supporting such innovations is one of the ways that William Louey is preserving his family legacy. “KMB buses can act like a social glue, creating connection and offering a place for owners to exchange ideas and tips on how to bring up their pets” says Louey.

Other than guide dogs, pets are still not allowed to travel on most public transportation in Hong Kong. Since launching in October, the pet bus tour has become a hit.

“It is good to connect the people who live and work in Hong Kong” said William Louey. “I believe that pets have the power to do this. It was wonderful to hear from passengers who were full of ideas, asking for more routes and additional pick-up points. It really seems like everybody is talking about it.”

An ardent animal lover, William Louey is the proud owner of two Jack Russell terriers, one French bulldog and a white Alsatian. “I want Hong Kong society to be more-close knit – with the help of pets,” he concluded.

William Louey’s grandfather William Sui-tak Louey first won the franchise to operate buses in Kowloon and the New Territories in 1933. Today KMB operates over 3,900 buses and carries more than 2.8 million passengers each day.

In 2024 KMB started introducing electric double decker buses, with more than 80 already in service and more on order as part of plans to transition 100% of its bus fleet to operating on renewable energy.

In 1995 William Louey launched the William SD Louey Educational Foundation in memory of his grandfather William Sui-tak Louey. The Foundation provides funding and mentoring for talented young people from Asia to study abroad, mostly in the United Kingdom and USA.