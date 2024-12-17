Apple’s New Feature Will Let Airlines Track Lost Luggage Using AirTag Locations

United Airlines, Air Canada, and Aer Lingus now offer travelers a new way to track lost luggage with Apple AirTags. By using Apple’s “Share Item Location” feature, available on devices running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2, travelers can share their AirTag’s location with customer service to help recover missing items.

This feature, launched in November, allows users to create a location-sharing link within the Find My app. The link, which works with iPhone Xs and later devices, can be sent to supported airlines, enabling staff to assist in locating lost luggage. The system prioritizes security, as users can disable sharing at any time, and links automatically expire after seven days. Once items are reunited with their owners, the shared location is deactivated.

While United Airlines, Air Canada, and Aer Lingus have already implemented the feature, nearly 20 other airlines are preparing to adopt it. These include major carriers such as British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines. The growing support for AirTag integration underscores its effectiveness in assisting travelers.

Apple’s AirTags have a proven track record of helping users recover lost or stolen items. In one notable case last December, a family from Miami used an AirTag to recover their stolen luggage just in time for the holidays. Beyond travel, AirTags have been employed by law enforcement in Washington, D.C., where they’ve been distributed to residents to track stolen vehicles and deter theft.

For travelers, this development offers a significant step toward reducing the stress of lost luggage, with more airlines expected to join the program soon.

Featured Image courtesy of Wachiwit/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/30948/apple-new-feature-will-let-airlines-track-lost-luggage-using-airtag-locations/