OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Search to All Users

OpenAI’s AI-powered web search tool, ChatGPT Search, is now available to all ChatGPT users, extending its previously exclusive features to free-tier subscribers. The company announced the broader rollout during its “12 Days of Ship-mas” livestream, alongside new optimizations for mobile users and enhanced functionality for its Advanced Voice Mode.

ChatGPT Search, which initially launched in October for premium users, enables users to access summarized web information, including sports scores, news updates, and stock quotes, with links to relevant sources. Users can initiate searches by clicking a “Search the web” icon or rely on ChatGPT’s ability to decide which queries require web-based answers. This update introduces faster search performance and an enhanced experience for mobile users.

On mobile, OpenAI has improved ChatGPT’s search results to resemble traditional search engines more closely. Looking for a restaurant or local attraction, for example, now brings up a list of results with images, ratings, and operating hours. Tapping a specific result reveals more details, including directions through Apple Maps on iOS.

In addition, ChatGPT Search can now prioritize links to specific sites — like hotel booking platforms — before generating detailed summaries. OpenAI has also refined the way search results are determined, incorporating feedback on relevance, summary lengths, and quotations. These changes aim to balance AI-driven answers with publisher interests amid concerns about traffic cannibalization, particularly for tools like ChatGPT Search and Google’s AI Overviews.

Another significant upgrade brings real-time search capabilities to Advanced Voice Mode, OpenAI’s conversational feature. Both free and premium users can leverage this tool, though real-time web information remains limited to paid subscribers using Advanced Voice Mode.

OpenAI continues to iterate on its AI search offering, positioning it as a key feature to drive ChatGPT’s growth. However, some publishers remain wary of AI-powered search tools, citing their potential to disrupt web traffic. A study on Google’s AI Overviews previously reported a 25% potential decline in traffic for affected publishers.

ChatGPT Search also integrates faster performance as a default search engine option for web browsers, a move that could further expand its use. Despite mixed early feedback, OpenAI’s improvements signal its intent to address user and partner concerns while enhancing the search experience.

The expansion highlights OpenAI’s growing push to deliver AI-driven solutions across platforms, offering users accessible, real-time search capabilities with streamlined functionality.

Featured Image courtesy of Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

