DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Threads Lets Users Share Media with Credit to Original Creators

ByHilary Ong

Dec 21, 2024

Threads Lets Users Share Media with Credit to Original Creators

Threads is rolling out a new “Use media” feature that lets users reshare photos and videos with their own captions while crediting the original creator. Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the feature allows users to share media without attaching the original post, addressing complaints about uncredited reposts.

To use the feature, as explain in a post by Threads, users can:

  • Long-press on media or tap the repost button.
  • Select the “Use media” option from the pop-up menu.
  • Add their own text to the reshared post, which will display:
    • The original creator’s username in the top left corner.
    • A repost counter on the lower left of the image or video.

Tapping the username reveals other posts using the same media, with the original post displayed at the top. Notifications alert creators when their content is reused, and they can disable this functionality through account settings. Additional controls let creators block quote-posting entirely.

Mosseri described the feature as a quick and easy way to encourage creative takes on trending visuals, but reactions from creators have been largely critical. Many raised concerns about potential misuse, arguing that resharing media without the original post could redirect engagement away from the creator. Some labeled the feature “content theft” and questioned its effectiveness compared to quote-posting. Meta acknowledged these concerns but noted that app settings allow creators to disable media reuse or block quote-posting entirely.

The update reflects Meta’s broader push to support creators over aggregators. Earlier changes on Instagram adjusted algorithms to prioritize original content. Mosseri has previously highlighted the challenges of maintaining creator visibility when content is often lifted from platforms outside Meta’s ecosystem.

The feature is rolling out globally, with Mosseri confirming that it’s not a test phase. User feedback is encouraged, and adjustments may follow based on responses. Threads’ ability to balance user creativity and content ownership will likely determine how this update is received by its growing community.

Featured Image courtesy of Meta

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31195/threads-lets-users-share-media-with-credit-to-original-creators/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Qualcomm’s Nuvia Deal Could Save $1.4 Billion Annually in Arm Fees
Dec 21, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Judge Declines to Halt Coinbase’s wBTC Delisting Amid Justin Sun Controversy
Dec 21, 2024 Dayne Lee
Apple Abandons Plans for iPhone Hardware Subscription Service
Dec 21, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801