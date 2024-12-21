Threads Lets Users Share Media with Credit to Original Creators

Threads is rolling out a new “Use media” feature that lets users reshare photos and videos with their own captions while crediting the original creator. Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the feature allows users to share media without attaching the original post, addressing complaints about uncredited reposts.

To use the feature, as explain in a post by Threads, users can:

Long-press on media or tap the repost button.

Select the “Use media” option from the pop-up menu.

Add their own text to the reshared post, which will display: The original creator’s username in the top left corner. A repost counter on the lower left of the image or video.



Tapping the username reveals other posts using the same media, with the original post displayed at the top. Notifications alert creators when their content is reused, and they can disable this functionality through account settings. Additional controls let creators block quote-posting entirely.

Mosseri described the feature as a quick and easy way to encourage creative takes on trending visuals, but reactions from creators have been largely critical. Many raised concerns about potential misuse, arguing that resharing media without the original post could redirect engagement away from the creator. Some labeled the feature “content theft” and questioned its effectiveness compared to quote-posting. Meta acknowledged these concerns but noted that app settings allow creators to disable media reuse or block quote-posting entirely.

The update reflects Meta’s broader push to support creators over aggregators. Earlier changes on Instagram adjusted algorithms to prioritize original content. Mosseri has previously highlighted the challenges of maintaining creator visibility when content is often lifted from platforms outside Meta’s ecosystem.

The feature is rolling out globally, with Mosseri confirming that it’s not a test phase. User feedback is encouraged, and adjustments may follow based on responses. Threads’ ability to balance user creativity and content ownership will likely determine how this update is received by its growing community.

Featured Image courtesy of Meta

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31195/threads-lets-users-share-media-with-credit-to-original-creators/