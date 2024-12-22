DMR News

ASML and Partners Commit $230 Million for Eindhoven Development

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 22, 2024

Dutch technology companies, including chip equipment maker ASML, have committed around $230 million to support infrastructure development in Eindhoven, one of Europe’s fastest-growing technology hubs. The announcement ties into “Operation Beethoven,” a government initiative launched in March to allocate €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) toward enhancing housing, transportation, education, and electricity in the region.

The corporate fund, managed by regional development agency Brainport, will directly contribute to Operation Beethoven’s projects, bolstering the area’s potential as a key player in the tech industry. VDL Groep, a major manufacturing supplier to ASML, described the fund as a strategic growth investment. “What is good for the region is good for the companies, and vice versa,” said Willem van der Leegte, CEO of VDL, highlighting the mutual benefits of regional and corporate development.

Other contributors to the fund include chipmaker NXP and health technology firm Philips. Their combined efforts underscore Eindhoven’s significance as a thriving hub for innovation and its importance to Europe’s technological landscape.

Yasmeeta Oon

