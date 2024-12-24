DMR News

Amazon to Introduce Ergonomic Improvements Across US Facilities

Amazon has agreed to adopt new safety measures across all U.S. facilities to resolve claims by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that the company failed to prevent ergonomic injuries among its workforce. The settlement, announced Thursday, addresses allegations involving 10 facilities nationwide that OSHA had planned to bring to trial next year.

The agreement outlines steps Amazon will take to improve workplace safety, including installing adjustable height workstations, providing ergonomic mats and harnesses, and implementing job rotation schedules. Additionally, Amazon will create a system for employees to report and help address workplace hazards. OSHA noted that some of these measures are already in place at select locations.

Maureen Lynch Vogel, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the settlement includes OSHA withdrawing nine out of ten complaints, with the remaining case focusing on an Illinois warehouse handling large items like televisions. Vogel emphasized that Amazon’s existing ergonomics team would continue its compliance efforts, adding that the agreement does not require the company to adopt any entirely new safety measures.

OSHA director Douglas Parker described the settlement as impactful for Amazon’s workforce, which numbers in the hundreds of thousands. “The ball is in the company’s court,” Parker stated, underscoring OSHA’s readiness to monitor Amazon’s progress in meeting its commitments.

Amazon will pay $145,000 in penalties, approximately 90% of what OSHA originally sought. The settlement coincided with worker protests at seven Amazon facilities across the U.S., where employees voiced concerns over alleged unfair treatment and unsafe working conditions. The protests add to the growing push for unionization at Amazon, a movement often driven by complaints about workplace safety and production demands.

Amazon has defended its practices, denying the imposition of quotas and highlighting a $1 billion investment in worker safety initiatives. Meanwhile, OSHA clarified that this settlement does not influence an ongoing federal investigation in New York examining whether Amazon concealed workplace injury rates and safety hazards.

Author’s Opinion

The settlement marks a significant step toward improving worker safety at Amazon, but it also highlights the broader challenges of balancing high-demand operations with employee well-being. While the measures outlined are a positive start, their effectiveness will depend on Amazon’s commitment to meaningful implementation and ongoing oversight. As workplace safety remains a central issue in labor rights debates, Amazon’s actions could set a precedent—or expose gaps—in how large corporations address these concerns.

