Celebrate Christmas with Exciting Games from Indonesian Developers

[Jakarta, 20 Desember 2024] – This Christmas season, gamers worldwide can dive into an array of innovative and entertaining games from talented Indonesian developers. Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (Komdigi) Republic of Indonesia, through the Indonesia Game Developer Exchange (IGDX) program, these developers have had the opportunity to connect with publishers, business partners, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

Now, these amazing titles are ready to bring joy and adventure to your holidays!

A Festive Lineup of Games

Here are some of the featured games you can explore this Christmas:

Altravira Adventure – Embark on thrilling quests in a fantasy world. Aquascapers – Build your dream aquarium and care for exotic fish. Burkina Faso: Radical Insurgency – A gripping tactical strategy game. Cat Legends: Idle RPG – A purr-fect idle RPG experience. Cats and Seek: Dino Park – Discover prehistoric surprises. Cats and Seek: Kyoto – Uncover secrets in the beautiful streets of Kyoto. Cookard – Master the art of cooking in this fun simulation game. Crazy Delivery Guy – A wacky, action-packed delivery adventure. Dadoo – A relaxing and challenging puzzle game. Furea Uerzt: Mars Code – Solve mysteries on the red planet. Hell Blasters – Intense shooting action for thrill-seekers. Lawan Gentar – A heroic battle against fearsome foes. Legends of Crystal – Immerse yourself in a world of magic and crystals. Matchmaker Agency – Create perfect matches in this unique simulation. Memory Matrix: Test Your Memory – Sharpen your cognitive skills. My Otaku Girlfriend – A lighthearted interactive romance game. Nikahan Mantan (My Ex’s Wedding) – Experience a mix of humor and drama. Odd Sequence – Challenge your brain with unique puzzles. Polisi Si Petarung – Play as a brave fighting officer. Quiz Clash – Test your knowledge and compete with friends. Solar Serpent Squadron – Fly high in this sci-fi adventure. Warung Seblak Nusantara – Cook and serve Indonesian culinary delights. Warung Angkringan Nusantara – Explore the world of traditional street food. My Minimart Empire – Build and manage your own minimart. The Anomalous Hour – Unravel the mysteries of time. The Hiking Hawk – Explore breathtaking trails and nature. Warnet Life 2 – Dive into the life of a bustling internet café owner. Where is My Cat – Go on a heartfelt journey to find your feline friend. Xelia Chronicles: Last Order – A captivating RPG with epic battles.

A Celebration of Local Talent

Through IGDX, an accelerator program by the Ministry of Communications and Digital, Indonesian game developers have gained global exposure, enhancing their creative skills and building connections that empower them to share their unique stories and experiences through gaming.

Play, Enjoy, and Support

Whether you’re into puzzles, RPGs, or simulations, there’s something for everyone in this exciting lineup. Celebrate the holidays with these games and support the amazing work of Indonesian developers.