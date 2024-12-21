SEGWAY Powersports Hits Major Milestone: 100,000th ORV Roll-Off, Launching the Super Villain SX20T into Mass Production

December 20, 2024 – Segway Powersports has reached a significant milestone with the roll-off of its 100,000th off-road vehicle (ORV), marking a key moment in the brand’s rapid ascent within the global off-road vehicle market. This milestone is paired with the launch of the highly anticipated Super Villain SX20T, the company’ s flagship model, now entering mass production. Together, these two accomplishments signal a new chapter in Segway Powersports’ continued expansion and the future of off-road performance.

Since its first ORV hit the market in the end of 2020, Segway Powersports has reached an impressive 100,000 vehicles in just four years – setting a new pace in the off-road vehicle industry and creating the fastest growth record in this sector. This remarkable growth reflects Segway Powersports’ relentless innovation and its focus on delivering exceptional performance across markets worldwide. The brand has quickly carved out a top-tier presence in regions such as Northern and Eastern Europe, where it ranks among the top three in sales, proving its dominance in the high-performance ORV sector.

At the core of this announcement is the Super Villain SX20T, Segway Powersports’ flagship model that sets a new standard for off-road performance. Powered by a robust 2.0T turbocharged engine delivering 235 horsepower and equipped with a 7AT transmission system, the Super Villain SX20T offers unmatched power, stability, and safety. Its bold, futuristic design not only makes a statement but also marks Segway Powersports’ entry into the 200+ horsepower performance segment. This high-performance machine promises off-road enthusiasts an exhilarating driving experience like never before.

In recognition of its technological leadership, Super Villain has been recognized as a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree. This honor reflects Segway Powersports’ unwavering commitment to innovation, product excellence, and technological advancement. It also highlights the company’ s vision in driving forward the smart off-road vehicle industry, solidifying Segway Powersports’ role as a global innovator in the field.

“We’re excited about the roll-off of our 100,000th ORV, as it marks both a significant milestone in our journey and the beginning of an important new chapter for Segway Powersports,” said Danny, Segway Powersports brand representative. “The roll-off of the Super Villain SX20T injects fresh momentum into our global strategy. Our focus remains on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and continuing to shape the future of the off-road industry.”

Looking ahead, Segway Powersports is committed to accelerating its global expansion, further enhancing its market presence, and driving technological innovations. The company also aims to push the boundaries of performance through participation in global racing events such as Dakar Rally which serve as a crucial testing ground and enable the brand to refine its technology and prove its capabilities in the most extreme conditions. Segway remains focused on delivering world-class off-road experiences, and its ongoing commitment to innovation ensures it will continue to meet the evolving demands of outdoor enthusiasts around the globe.