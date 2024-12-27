DMR News

YouTube Begins Efforts to Remove Misleading Videos in India

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 27, 2024

YouTube is set to crack down on videos with misleading titles and thumbnails, beginning its efforts in India. The platform, known for its vast library of user-generated content, aims to address issues where titles like “BREAKING NEWS” or “The president steps down” fail to match the video’s actual content. These tactics, often used to bait viewers, have left audiences feeling misled and frustrated, especially when seeking timely or important information.

In a blog post published Wednesday, YouTube detailed its plans to enforce stricter rules against clickbait practices, particularly in videos covering breaking news and current events. As part of this initiative, the company will remove such videos without issuing a strike against the creator during the program’s initial phase. The approach is a continuation of YouTube’s efforts to educate creators; last year, it introduced an educational training course enabling creators to eliminate warnings from their channels.

“We’re strengthening our efforts to tackle egregious clickbait on YouTube,” the platform stated in its blog post. “This means we’re planning to increase our enforcement against videos where the title or thumbnail promises viewers something that the video doesn’t deliver. This can leave viewers feeling tricked, frustrated, or even misled—particularly in moments when they come to YouTube in search of important or timely information.”

YouTube has yet to clarify how it will classify topics as breaking news or current events, leaving questions about whether areas like sports or entertainment news will be included. Additionally, specifics on how the platform will detect discrepancies between titles, thumbnails, and actual video content remain undisclosed.

YouTube’s stricter enforcement marks a significant step in curbing misleading practices on the platform. Whether the measures can effectively address the challenges posed by clickbait content will likely depend on the clarity and robustness of its implementation.

Featured image courtesy of TechCrunch

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31367/youtube-begins-efforts-to-remove-misleading-videos-in-india/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

