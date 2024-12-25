DMR News

Telegram Achieves Profitability as Revenue Hits $1 Billion in 2024

ByHilary Ong

Dec 25, 2024

Telegram has reached profitability, according to founder Pavel Durov, who shared the milestone in a post on Monday. The popular messaging app achieved over $1 billion in total revenue for 2024, marking a significant step in its growth journey.

The company’s financial health appears robust, with more than $500 million in cash reserves as it closes out the year—excluding its cryptocurrency holdings. Its premium subscription service, launched in 2022, has played a pivotal role in this achievement, attracting 12 million paid users globally.

Durov also highlighted that Telegram has made progress in reducing its debt. The company issued approximately $2 billion in bonds over the past four years, repaying a significant portion during the fall to capitalize on favorable bond prices. Despite these advances, Durov noted, “There’s a lot of work ahead.”

Earlier projections by Durov suggested Telegram would reach profitability in 2025, with ambitions for a public listing in the future. However, its current performance shows the company is ahead of schedule.

With a user base exceeding 950 million monthly active users, Telegram has been innovating to sustain growth. Recent initiatives include features tailored for businesses, an ad revenue-sharing program, monetization options for creators via paid content on channels, and the launch of a mini app store.

The company’s focus on diversifying revenue streams appears to be paying off, ensuring a sustainable model while addressing user and market demands.

Featured Image courtesy of Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31493/telegram-achieves-profitability-as-revenue-hits-1b-in-2024/

Hilary Ong

