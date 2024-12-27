DMR News

Bluesky Launches Trending Topics in Test Phase

ByHilary Ong

Dec 27, 2024

Bluesky has begun testing a trending topics feature on its platform, providing users a glimpse into popular discussions. The feature, introduced on Christmas, is available globally on both the desktop and mobile apps, though currently limited to English.

Merry Christmas from us to you 🎄🎁💙 We launched Trending Topics today, and you can find it by tapping the search icon on the bottom bar of the app or the right sidebar on desktop.

Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-12-26T01:09:14.499Z

On desktop, trending topics appear in the right sidebar, while mobile users can access them by tapping the search button. For those who prefer a more curated experience, Bluesky allows disabling the feature through the settings menu by unchecking “Enable trending topics.”

The platform emphasized its commitment to user control, ensuring muted words remain excluded from trending topics. This approach aims to respect individual preferences and reduce exposure to unwanted content.

Bluesky, which now boasts over 25 million users, describes the release as the first version, with plans for further refinements. Despite this milestone, third-party Bluesky client Greysky implemented a similar feature last year, signaling external innovation within the Bluesky ecosystem.

In the broader social media landscape, Bluesky faces competition from Threads, which rolled out trending topics to U.S. users in March and began testing the feature in Japan in October.

Featured Image courtesy of IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

