OpenAI Services Face Second Major Outage in December

ByHilary Ong

Dec 27, 2024

OpenAI experienced its second major service outage this December, impacting ChatGPT, Sora, and its developer-facing API.

The outage began on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT and persisted for over four hours, with services gradually recovering by mid-afternoon. This interruption came a day after Christmas, catching many users during holiday downtime. OpenAI attributes the disruption to issues with one of its upstream providers.

Users attempting to access ChatGPT and Sora during the outage encountered error messages, with functionality varying across platforms. On mobile, users reported being unable to send messages, while on desktop, prompts failed to process, generating error messages instead. OpenAI’s status page acknowledged the outage, noting partial recovery by 2:05 p.m. PT, though chat history remained inaccessible for some users. By 3:16 p.m. PT, Sora was operational again, and OpenAI indicated efforts toward a comprehensive resolution.

This marks the second notable service disruption for OpenAI this month. A similar outage two weeks earlier, lasting roughly six hours, was attributed to a malfunctioning telemetry service. Such extended interruptions are uncommon for OpenAI, as typical outages are resolved within an hour or two.

Despite the scope of these issues, some services utilizing OpenAI’s API, including Perplexity and Apple’s Siri integration, were reportedly unaffected. OpenAI has not disclosed further details about the upstream provider issue but continues to work on improving stability as its tools gain broader adoption.

Featured Image courtesy of Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

