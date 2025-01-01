Yuewen Music Festival Lights Up Singapore Sky with Drone and Firework Spectacle in 2025 Countdown

The inaugural Yuewen Music Festival illuminated the sky over Singapore with a magnificent display of over a thousand drones and dazzling fireworks, both inspired by popular Yuewen Intellectual Properties (IPs). This innovative fusion of music and IP has captivated audiences from around the world.

As the clock’s hands steadily approached the midnight hour, a remarkable spectacle unfolded. More than a thousand drones soared into the air, choreographing a symphony of lights and patterns across Singapore’s night sky.

IP-inspired drone show on day 3 of the festival

Simultaneously, the renowned DJ WUKONG, celebrated for his unique blend of eastern and electronic music, took center stage to debut a meticulously crafted remix of the iconic The King’s Avatar theme song. This electrifying performance served as the crowning jewel of the evening, setting the tone for the highly anticipated countdown to 2025.

The three-day event has proven to be a vibrant melting pot of extraordinary talent, spotlighting renowned artists from all corners of Asia and beyond. On its inaugural day, PP Krit spellbound his vast legion of fans through a succession of highly engaging performances. He was then followed by Billkin, who, with his ability to connect with the audience, closed the evening with a performance that was nothing short of captivating. As the event progressed, on December 29, the second day of this remarkable affair, TAEYANG & DAESUNG, the former luminaries of the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG, swept the audience off their feet with their chart-toppers and an electrically charged stage presence that etched an indelible impression.

In addition to the music festival, Yuewen has been actively engaged in various initiatives to promote its IPs in Singapore. Earlier in 2024, the “Yuewen Global IP Awards” was held in Singapore, hosting over 600 celebrities, writers, and global entertainment executives.

