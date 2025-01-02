DMR News

Las Vegas Explosion Near Trump Hotel Linked to Fireworks in Cybertruck, Leaves One Dead and Seven Injured

Hilary Ong

Jan 2, 2025

A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas early New Year’s Day left one person dead and seven others injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officials confirmed. The incident has drawn attention not only for its tragic consequences but also for its potential links to other recent events and high-profile individuals.

During two media briefings on Wednesday, Sheriff Kevin McMahill provided details about the incident and the ongoing investigation. The Cybertruck, rented in Colorado via peer-to-peer service Turo, arrived in Las Vegas at around 7:30 AM PT and exploded moments after stopping in the hotel’s valet area. Authorities believe gasoline canisters, camp fuel, and large firework mortars found in the truck’s bed were connected to a detonation system controlled by the driver. Video footage of the explosion, captured by hotel cameras and witnesses, quickly spread across social media platforms, including X.

The explosion occurred just 15 seconds after the Cybertruck pulled up to the valet area. McMahill shared that fire crews arrived within four minutes and extinguished the fire within an hour. While the hotel was temporarily evacuated, McMahill assured residents that no secondary devices were found, stating, “We believe everything is safe now.” The FBI is assisting with the investigation to ensure public safety.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed speculation about the vehicle’s involvement. According to Tesla’s telemetry data, the Cybertruck was functioning normally before the explosion. Musk confirmed, “The explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck.” Tesla provided charging station footage and additional data to assist investigators. Musk also claimed that law enforcement suspects the explosion was intentional.

Sheriff McMahill acknowledged the parallels between this incident and a deadly attack in New Orleans earlier the same day, where a rented Ford F-150 Lightning was used to ram a crowd, killing at least 15 people. Both vehicles were rented via Turo. While no explicit connection has been established, McMahill emphasized the importance of heightened precautions in high-profile areas like the Las Vegas Strip.

The explosion comes amid reports of Musk’s close ties to President-elect Donald Trump. Musk reportedly spent New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago and has been staying at Trump’s Florida property since Election Day. These developments follow Musk’s attendance at Trump’s dinner with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the motive and identify the deceased individual inside the Cybertruck. Sheriff McMahill stated that further details would not be released until next of kin are notified and all leads are explored.

Featured Image courtesy of RONDA CHURCHILL/REUTERS

