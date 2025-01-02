Push to Include Bitcoin in Swiss National Bank’s Reserves Gains Momentum

On the last day of December, the Swiss Federal Chancellery began processing a significant proposal that, if successful, could integrate Bitcoin into the Swiss National Bank‘s (SNB) strategic reserves. This initiative requires gathering 100,000 signatures to bring the issue before the public in a referendum.

Tether’s Vice President of Energy and Mining, Giw Zanganeh, along with Yves Bennaïm, the founder of the Swiss Bitcoin-focused nonprofit think tank 2B4CH, spearheaded this campaign. Their goal is to amend the Swiss Federal Constitution to ensure that part of the SNB’s reserves includes Bitcoin, alongside traditional gold reserves. This move reflects a broader acceptance and institutional legitimization of Bitcoin as a viable asset class.

The initiative, which had been postponed from its original 2021 launch due to less favorable conditions, comes at a time when the idea of incorporating Bitcoin into national economic strategy is gaining traction worldwide. Not only does this proposal aim to bolster Switzerland’s financial sovereignty, but it also aligns with the country’s innovative and forward-thinking financial policies.

The advocates have until June 30, 2026, to collect the required signatures, which means convincing approximately 1.12% of the Swiss population to support this constitutional amendment. Switzerland, known for its robust democratic traditions, provides a unique platform where such significant financial policy changes can be directly influenced by its citizens.

Regional Adoption

In Lugano, a city that has embraced Bitcoin through the “Plan ₿” conference and widespread merchant adoption, the potential national endorsement could further enhance Bitcoin’s role in everyday transactions. However, the proposal is not without its challenges. Recent comments from SNB’s Chair, Martin Schlegel, highlighted concerns over Bitcoin’s energy consumption and its suitability as a payment method.

Internationally, the United States contemplates similar measures, spurred by Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin reserve bill, while Brazil and Poland are also exploring the concept of Bitcoin reserves. These global movements underscore a growing trend towards recognizing the strategic value of cryptocurrencies.

The effort to include Bitcoin in Switzerland’s national reserves is more than just a regulatory milestone; it is a reflection of the evolving relationship between digital assets and state financial strategies. This development could serve as a bellwether for other nations contemplating similar integrations of digital currencies into their monetary systems.

Author’s Opinion Switzerland’s move to potentially include Bitcoin in its national reserves is a testament to the country’s position at the forefront of financial innovation and stability. This proposal not only highlights the growing acceptance of digital assets in formal banking sectors but also sets a precedent for how traditional financial institutions can adapt to the burgeoning era of cryptocurrency. By potentially integrating Bitcoin into its reserves, Switzerland is not just diversifying its monetary base but is also paving the way for a more resilient and modernized financial landscape. As nations around the globe watch this development, the outcome could either catalyze further international adoption of cryptocurrencies in national reserves or serve as a cautionary tale about the challenges of aligning digital assets within traditional financial frameworks. Either way, Switzerland’s proactive approach offers valuable insights into the future interplay between national economies and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

